Mrs India International Queen 2024 Winners Radha Rai and Shruti Dubey Inspiring Change

Mrs India International Queen 2024 pageant is a beacon of empowerment, celebrating the strength, intelligence, and potential of married women at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel New Delhi. It is prestigious platform for women to showcase their talents, voice their opinions, and be a true role Model for the society with the motto of “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You!”.

On 8th June 2024, Mrs. Ankita Saroha, the Founder and Director of Mrs India International Queen and Famous Bollywood Star, Mahima Chaudhry crowned the Queens of Mrs India International Queen 2024.

With the vision of celebrating married women, their journeys, and the essence of marriage , the event saw 43 participants from 7 different countries as USA, the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Qatar, and India. The winners were selected after undergoing rigorous rounds of evaluation in a span across 3 days: Introduction Round, Talent Round, Interview Round, Evening Wear Round and Traditional Wear Round

These rounds were judged by a team of notable personalities comprising of Ankita Saroha, Director of MIIQ, Mahima Chaudhry, Actress and Model, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha, Winner of MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey, Winner of Classic MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Winner of MIIQ 2022, and Mrs. Parul Sharma, Winner of Classic MIIQ 2022.

Mrs. Radha Rai from Varanasi is the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2024 and the winner of Rs 1 Lac. Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up won by Mrs. Mahak Dhingra from Delhi along with Rs 50000, and Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up won by Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli from Bangalore along with of Rs 25000.

Moreover, Mrs. Shruti Dubey from USA is the Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 and the winner of Rs 1 Lac. The Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up won by Dr. Neelam Singh from the UK along with of Rs 50000, and the Classic Mrs India International Queen 2nd Runner Up won by Mrs. Nupur Sood from New Delhi along with Rs 25000.

The event was a sparkling success due to the collaborative and continuous efforts of the organising team and sponsors. The team of makers and sponsors included the official makeup sponsor Orane International Janakpuri, the official media partner Khabar Fast News Channel, the official celebrity fashion photographer Mr. Vipin Gaur, the official photography and videography by Portraits by Vedant. Furthermore, the MIIQ 2024 event was hosted by the talented emcee/host Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta, self-defence training being provided by Mr. Pradeep Negi, beauty and wellness sessions under the guidance of Dr. Soni Nanda, Dermatologist and Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Clinic Noida, Delhi, and lastly, motivational sessions under Dr. Anuradha Joshi.

The event also saw 44 subtitles and their winners, and these categories further complimented and celebrated the innate qualities of the participants. The subtitle categories and winners were Mrs India Fascinating won By Dr. Nisha Maddheshiya, Mrs India Generous won By Mrs. Madhumita Ray, Mrs India Amicable won By Mrs. Dipika Singh, Mrs India Popularity Queen and Mrs India Perfectionist won By Mrs. Radha Rai, Mrs India Chivalrous won By Dr. Savitha Prakash, Mrs India Tenacious won By Mrs. Rajinder Pal Kaur, Mrs India Dynamic won By Mrs. Sheena V Kunnuth, Mrs India Dazzling won By Mrs. Vinita Rathore, Mrs India Spectacular won By Mrs. Nupur Sood, Mrs India Stylish won By Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Mrs India Inspiring won By Mrs. Akula Suseela, Mrs India Idealistic won By Mrs. Deepthi Rao Malpally, Mrs India Gorgeous won By Mrs. Shruti Dubey, Mrs India Most Encouraging won By Dr. Rekha R Sagar, Mrs India Shining Star won By Mrs. Nirupama Bhatia, Mrs India Talented won By Mrs. Sunita Malhotra, Mrs India Glamorous won By Mrs. Manjula Sharma, Mrs India Adorable won By Mrs. Margie Parekh, Mrs India Congeniality won By Dr. Snehaprabha T V, Mrs India Elegant won By Dr. Durlabhesh Rawat, Mrs India Courageous won By Mrs. Dipti Parekh, Mrs India Vivacious won By Mrs. Debarati Das Mukherjee, Mrs India Sparkling and Mrs India Best Ramp Walk won By Mrs. Parvathy Raveendran, Mrs India Stunning won By Mrs. Gurpreet Kaur, Mrs India Compassionate won By Mrs. Sunita Dublish, Mrs India Sensational won By Mrs. Yepsita Sarkar, Mrs India Benevolent won By Mrs. Soumaya Srivastava, Mrs India Renaissance won By Mrs. Tulasi Veeram Shetty , Mrs India Ravishing won By Mrs. Pragya Singh, Mrs India Endearing won By Mrs. Sangeeta Gupta, Mrs India Beguiling won By Mrs. Shrimali Kavita, Mrs India Intelligent won By Dr. Madhu Gandhi, Mrs India Charismatic won By Dr. Neelam Singh, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador won By Dr. Anuradha Joshi, Mrs India Fabolous won By Mrs. Shweta Mehra, Mrs India Diligent won By Mrs. Ritu Gattani, Mrs India Exquisite won By Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli, Mrs India Impressive won By Mrs. Amarjeet Kaur, Mrs India Graceful won By Dr. Pranita Srinivas, Mrs India Brilliant won By Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, Mrs India Alluring won By Mrs. Rashmi Deshwal, and Mrs India Charming won By Mrs. Anju Verma.

