Plutus' Teen Founders Bring Algorithmic Edge, Unlocking Superior Alpha for Quantitative Investors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: At just 18 years old, Aditya Agrawal and Rishabh Bhargav founded Plutus—a fintech startup that has caught the attention of global investment powerhouses, including ones in the top 100. What started as a passion project in high school emerged as a potentially revolutionary force in quantitative finance.

Today, Plutus’ board consists of veteran personalities, and it runs under the guidance of its vastly experienced members.

From Precocious Beginners to Preeminent Innovators

Aditya and Rishabh have been driven by an intense fascination with investing and technology from a remarkably young age. While still in the intensive International Baccalaureate program, the two prodigies began developing proprietary algorithms to identify lucrative investment opportunities systematically.

"The inefficiencies and lack of data-driven rigour in most investment strategies just didn't make sense to us," explained Aditya Agrawal. "We wanted to use advanced technologies like AI to bring a higher level of analytical discipline to portfolio management."

Their collective hard work paid off with the models developed by Plutus. These products consistently beat market returns while considerably minimising risk, regardless of global investment levels and market volatility.

5 Reasons Why Plutus is Soaring Higher

Here are five significant factors that propelled the fintech firm forward:

Quantitative Investing Prowess: Plutus provides tailored quantitative investment management solutions for elite firms like hedge funds and family offices. The proprietary models account for nearly 300 variables and trillions of simulations across four major factor classes and thousands of data points, enabling early-stage opportunity recognition—in a fraction of the time taken by current-day analysts and techniques.

Global Market Coverage: With a single, sophisticated platform, the fintech firm ensures consistent coverage across 20+ global markets and major asset classes through highly automated processes.

Risk Management Capabilities: Besides identifying lucrative investment opportunities, Plutus actively works to maximise returns while minimising significant drawdown risks. It continuously monitors recommendations and instantly alerts clients to emerging exit risks, allowing for real-time mitigation.

Cost-Effective Data: Plutus’ technology empowers financial institutions to make investment processes significantly more efficient by radically reducing data acquisition costs. Clients get access to Plutus' vast, premium financial datasets through seamless integration.

Alpha Generation: Since its inception, Plutus has consistently generated market-beating returns for clients across geographies and asset classes through its fine-tuned analytical models and technologies. Such quantitative methods have been vetted by various investment professionals, including those at elite banks and funds.

While their performance metrics are undeniably impressive, the founders have also earned respect from technological and finance titans for their pioneering approach. Microsoft, Google, and the Cambridge Centre for International Research have all recognised Plutus' innovative use of AI and deep learning models. As quantitative investing strategies grow throughout the globe, Plutus' radical capabilities could be a game-changer.