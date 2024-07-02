Renowned Philanthropist Dinesh Shahra and Spiritual Leader Shri Devkinandan Thakur Discuss initiatives for Social Welfare at Parmarth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: In a notable convergence of thought leaders and spiritual guides on 27th June, eminent Industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra and esteemed spiritual leader Shri Devkinandan Thakur met at Parmarth to discuss the role of traditional values in empowering youth and fostering societal well-being. This meeting highlighted the commitment of two influential figures to the advancement of cultural heritage and social development.

Dr. Shahra, renowned for his literary contributions, presented Devkinandan Thakur with a collection of his books from the Sanatan Living series. "Devkinandan Ji is an inspiration to millions, bringing the essence of spirituality and values to life through his captivating Bhagwat storytelling," Dr. Shahra remarked, acknowledging Thakur's profound impact on spiritual culture.