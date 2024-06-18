Shaik Tabassum Bridal Mehendi Artist Wins Best Bridal Mehendi Artist of the Year at Karnataka Business Awards 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: Shaik Tabassum, an esteemed bridal mehendi artist, has been honored with the "Best Bridal Mehendi Artist of the Year" award at the prestigious Karnataka Business Awards 2024. This award, presented by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), recognizes her outstanding contributions and unparalleled skill in the bridal mehendi industry.

Shaik Tabassum is celebrated for her intricate and exquisite mehendi designs, which blend traditional artistry with contemporary aesthetics. Her ability to personalize each design to reflect the bride's individuality and cultural heritage has set her apart in the field. This recognition from KTCC highlights her dedication to her craft and the exceptional quality of her work.

The Karnataka Business Awards, organized by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce, aim to honor and acknowledge the achievements of businesses and individuals across various sectors who have demonstrated excellence and innovation. Winning the "Best Bridal Mehendi Artist of the Year" category is a testament to Tabassum's expertise, creativity, and the impact she has made in the bridal mehendi community.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor," said Shaik Tabassum. "It reflects the hard work, passion, and love I have for bridal mehendi. Each bride is unique, and I strive to make their special day even more memorable with my designs. This recognition inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of mehendi artistry."

The award ceremony, held on June 7, 2024, at the Ebisu Convention Centre, brought together distinguished professionals and industry leaders to celebrate excellence and innovation. Shaik Tabassum's achievement underscores her position as a leading bridal mehendi artist, known for her ability to create stunning and meaningful designs.

For more information about Shaik Tabassum and her bridal mehendi services, please visit her official website or contact her at www.shaiktabassummehendiartist.com or Shaiktabu18@gmail.com.

About Shaik Tabassum Bridal Mehendi Artist:

Shaik Tabassum is a leading bridal mehendi artist based in Bengaluru, India. With over a decade of experience, she specializes in creating intricate and personalized mehendi designs for brides. Her work combines traditional and modern styles, making each bride's experience unique and memorable.