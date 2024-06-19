Sunny Leone inaugurates Naturals’ first ‘Beauty and Experience’ retail outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 18, 2024: Naturals, one of India's largest hair and beauty salon chains, has ventured into multi-brand retail, opening its first outlet for beauty products – Naturals BAE (Beauty and Experiences) – in Bengaluru.

Popular model and actor Sunny Leone inaugurated the flagship store of Naturals BAE at HRBR Layout in the city along with Veena K, Founder of Naturals and C.K. Kumaravel, Co-Founder and CEO of Naturals.

“Naturals BAE will be a one stop destination for all beauty products, blending cutting-edge technology with personalised service, thereby offering an unparalleled shopping experience to a large clientele,” says Veena.

With state-of-the-art amenities such as smart mirrors, DIY shade creators and expert skincare recommendations, every BAE outlet will ensure an immersive customer journey.

Inaugurating the store, Sunny Leone, who also owns the StarStruck line of beauty products, announced the introduction of her exclusive range of beauty care products at the Naturals BAE outlet.

“StarStruck is well positioned to be a part of Naturals BAE, which with its unique customer base and a strong brand identity has the power to take any product deep into the Indian market,” says Sunny who has already been associated with the Naturals Beauty Academy.

Also adorning the shelves would be an extensive range of professional beauty brands such as Loreal, Schwarzkopf and Wella to niche favourites such as O3, Lotus, Juicy Chemistry, Deyga and K18 by Kerastase.

Emerging brands such as Deepika Padukone's product 82*E, Nayantara’s 9Skin, Just Herbs, Anomaly and popular Korean labels such as KLairs and Cosrx will ensure that the vibrant and growing beauty-conscious Indian customers have access to the latest trends and innovations in skincare and cosmetics.

To cater to the customer’s beauty and self-care needs, Naturals BAE also boasts experience centres such as expert nail art services, rejuvenating foot reflexology and premium hair extensions by Hair Originals.

Earlier this year, Naturals announced its decision to foray into the D2C skincare product line. “We have been witnessing consistent growth across cities, hence an organic progression for us is to launch our own product line, which we plan to do by the end of the year. Naturals BAE is our further commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. It is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” says Veena.

With the launch of Naturals BAE, the business group is betting big on the fast-growing personal care and beauty market in India. Ranked fourth in the world, India's beauty market was valued at approximately USD23.99 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow to US$46.6 billion by 2032.

“We have an ambitious expansion plan for BAE, with the goal of establishing 100 stores nationwide within the next three years,” explains Veena.

The franchise-modelled business, operational for over two decades, boasts a widespread presence across various Indian cities and internationally in Sri Lanka, Singapore and Dubai. With over 800 unisex and premium salons, Naturals Ayur centers, and Naturals Beauty Academies, the brand has established a formidable presence. Additionally, new Naturals salons are slated to open in Sharjah, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“True to our business ethos and mission, Naturals BAE as a platform will further enhance the empowerment of young entrepreneurs, particularly women, through our support for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands,” says C. K. Kumarvel.

“We invite women who are ambitious and interested in the business of beauty to join us in this exciting journey. We are committed towards fostering a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures regional talent and promotes inclusivity in the beauty industry," he adds.

About Naturals:

Naturals, India's largest hair and beauty salon chain, is owned by Groom India Salon & Spa Pvt Ltd. Started by Veena K and C.K. Kumaravel in 2000, the Chennai-based chain now has a strong presence of 800 unisex and premium salons across India and five salons internationally and has been hailed as a game changer in the salon and franchising industry.