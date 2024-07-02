The Solitaire Group launches a 5-star luxury hotel and 20 exclusive presidential villas in Ayodhya

With a pristine track record of delivering grand residential and commercial projects in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, The Solitaire Group is set to redefine luxury hospitality in Ayodhya with the launch of a 5-star luxury hotel alongside 20 exclusive presidential villas in the historic city of Ayodhya.

The Solitaire, a magnificent 240-key 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, is designed to set new standards in luxury hospitality. Strategically located, this state-of-the-art hotel seamlessly blends modern elegance with spiritual tranquillity, offering guests an unparalleled experience of comfort and serenity. The project is adorned with 1,500 towering teakwood trees, each standing between 30 to 40 feet tall, creating a serene and verdant environment.

Mr. Mayank Jaiswal, Chairman and Managing Director of The Solitaire Group, commented on this landmark launch, “The Solitaire is designed to offer an unparalleled experience with an array of premium amenities including world-class dining options, an expansive spa and wellness center, and state-of-the-art conference facilities. We aim to cater to both international tourists and local pilgrims. This project reflects our commitment to excellence and our vision of blending modern comforts with the rich cultural heritage of Ayodhya.”

Each of the 20 presidential villas, nestled in the heart of this iconic city, offers an unparalleled living experience. This villa’s interior is meticulously designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani and combines high-end finishes, hand-selected furniture, and luxurious soft furnishings to create a sanctuary of elegance and comfort.

Key Features of the Presidential Villas:

Exclusive Attachments: The villas are directly attached to and managed by a 5-star hotel, ensuring seamless access to premium services and amenities.

Spacious Living: Each villa boasts four large, well-appointed bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas, and open spaces at both the front and back. A dedicated staff room adds to the convenience.

Private Rooftop Pool: A private, endless pool on the roof deck, accompanied by a gazebo, offers a perfect retreat for relaxation and entertainment.

Gourmet Dining: Villa residents enjoy access to four specialty restaurants, including one featuring authentic Vaishnav cuisine from a dedicated kitchen.

Event Hosting: A sprawling 34,000 sq. ft. indoor and outdoor banquet facility can comfortably accommodate up to 2,500 guests, making it ideal for grand events and celebrations.

Wellness and Leisure: A 5,000 sq. ft. gym and spa facility, alongside a private club exclusive to villa guests, provides comprehensive wellness options.

Sustainable Luxury: The villas are platinum-rated for green construction, built using sustainable practices that emphasize eco-friendliness and resource efficiency.

Comprehensive Services: All-inclusive services such as housekeeping, maintenance, and insurance are provided year-round at no additional cost to villa owners, managed by the 5-star hotel.

"Ayodhya, with its deep cultural heritage and historical significance, deserves an offering that mirrors its grandeur. The Solitaire is a tribute to this sacred city, blending luxury with tradition. We are committed to providing our guests and residents with an unparalleled experience that goes beyond expectations." Mr Mayank Added.

The Solitaire offers a unique lifestyle experience. From the moment guests arrive at the Solitaire airport lounge to their private darshan of the Ram Mandir, every detail is curated to provide a memorable stay. The round-the-clock private concierge service ensures that all needs are met with the utmost attention and care.

This landmark development not only reinforces The Solitaire Group’s commitment to excellence but also positions Ayodhya as a premier destination for global travellers seeking both luxury and a profound spiritual journey.