Timeless Success: How Kamal Watch Co. Balances Tradition and Innovation Across Generations

Running a business can be incredibly rewarding, especially when it's a family affair. At Kamal Watch Co., family is at the heart of everything they do, and it's been a wild ride full of challenges and big wins over the years.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5: It all started back in 1969 when ChandmalTotla opened up a small watch shop. Fast forward to today, and Kamal Watch Co. is a household name for quality timepieces. The business is now in the hands of the second and third generations of the Totla family, each bringing their own flair and fresh ideas to the table.

One of the biggest things that keeps Kamal Watch Co. ticking is their balance between sticking to their roots and embracing new trends. The values of honesty, hard work, and putting the customer first are non-negotiable and have been passed down through the generations. These core principles shape every decision they make.

But it’s not all about tradition. The younger generation have been shaking things up with new strategies, from boosting their online presence to expanding their product range. This blend of old-school values and modern approaches has been key to their ongoing success.

Running a family business isn't always smooth sailing. There are bound to be disagreements, and separating personal and professional lives can be tricky. The Totlas make it work by keeping communication open and respecting each other’s viewpoints. They hold regular family meetings to discuss business matters and ensure everyone has a say.

“We definitely have our moments of disagreement,” says ChandmalTotla, the founder of the Kamal Watch Co. “But at the end of the day, we’re all aiming for the same goal. Our shared vision keeps us on the same page.”

The tight-knit bond within the Totla family extends to their employees, many of whom have been with the company for years. Their inclusive approach fosters a warm atmosphere where everyone feels appreciated. This sense of unity not only enhances employee morale but also results in exceptional customer service.

As Kamal Watch Co. looks ahead, the Totla family is committed to maintaining their legacy while continuing to innovate. They believe that their strong family foundation is their biggest strength, offering stability and inspiration in an ever-changing industry.

In a world where businesses come and go, Kamal Watch Co. stands out, proving that with shared values, open communication, and a mix of tradition and innovation, a family business can thrive for generations.



