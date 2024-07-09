Why Are New Age Brides Ditching Traditional Engagement Rings? GemPundit Reveals

Gurugram, July 09, 2024: Picking an engagement ring comes with a lot of pressure, as it is probably a piece of jewelry you are going to wear for the rest of your life. It symbolizes your love and commitment to your partner. Earlier, a traditional engagement ring ticked all the boxes. It featured a classic design with a solitaire (mostly brilliant-cut) at the center and two stones on the sides, mounted on common settings of either a gold, platinum, or silver metal band. These styles appealed to the masses, led by campaigns like "Diamonds are Forever."

However, new-age brides are ditching the typical tokens of love and continuously looking for something bold and unique that reflects the changing times. Instead of diamonds, there is a rapid shift towards accepting colored gemstones for engagement rings. This includes Blue sapphire Rings (the king of gems), emeralds, rubies, and even unconventional stones like opals and moonstones.

These non-traditional engagement rings usually feature asymmetrical designs, intricate patterns, modern artistic settings, varied metals (such as titanium, stainless steel, or mixed metals), and customized engravings of the couples’ initials. Additionally, there is a trend for ethically sourced gemstones that every environmentally conscious bride desires. Combined, a variety of options and an urgent need for environmentally friendly products are making these brides prefer non-traditional rings.

GemPundit, a trailblazer in the gemstone jewelry industry, is observing and leading this shift in consumer preferences. The brand offers a kaleidoscope of 100% natural gemstone engagement rings for customers to mark their union.

Brand face Nitin Yadav says, "Surveys suggest that interest and acceptance of gemstone engagement rings have risen by approximately 20% to 30% in the past decade. This progression highlights the need for brands like us to consistently seek sustainable ways to source gemstones, which is also the core business practice we follow, and to show respect for the environment.” Consumers are increasingly valuing ethical practices, and brands must adapt to foster consumer trust.

Indeed, the trend towards non-traditional engagement rings is also being championed by celebrities and influencers alike. From Hollywood personalities like Anya Taylor-Joy, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry to social media influencers, young brides are head over heels to show their love for these colorful affairs. But it's not just about making a fashion statement – colored gemstone engagement rings hold special meaning. From birthstones to stones that symbolize healing, luck, and prosperity, each gemstone carries its own unique significance, adding an extra layer of sentiment to the engagement ring.

Additionally, brands like GemPundit are enhancing the sparkle of gemstone purchasing by introducing notable AI-driven features like "Create Your Own Design" and "360-degree virtual visualization" to capture the interest of young hearts. Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in this evolution. AI and virtual visualization tools enable customers to design their rings, choose the gemstone, setting, and metal, and see realistic 3D models before making a purchase. This not only enhances the shopping experience but also allows for greater customization and satisfaction, reducing the likelihood of returns or dissatisfaction.

The market is expected to expand further, driven by consumer demand for unique, personalized, and ethically sourced jewelry. As technology continues to advance and consumer awareness grows, gemstone engagement rings are set to become a staple in the engagement ring market, offering a vibrant and meaningful alternative to traditional diamonds.

