NaMo Gurukulam: Learning Comes To The Doorsteps Of The Underprivileged
There has been a lot of talk about how Tamil Nadu is a leader in socio-economic parameters.
However, according to the 2018 Annual Status of Education Report, 46.3% of Class 5 kids in Tamil Nadu are not able to read Class 2 level text in Tamil.
So much for all the talk about Tamil pride!
In numeracy too, the state fares low when compared to other states with around 75% of Class 5 kids not even able to do a simple division.
This ridiculous state of learning has been due to the ailing school education infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. Lack of qualified teachers, teacher absenteeism and dismal funds for developing school infrastructure due to hefty salaries of government school teachers are a few reasons. The case is the same for low income private schools in the state.
Those who study in these schools don't have the means to afford private tuitions.
This is where NaMo Gurukulam, an initiative by BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary SG Suryah is trying to fill the gap.
The NaMo Gurukulam is envisioned as an after-school programme for underprivileged children to improve their literacy and numeracy skills.
The first such Gurukulam was started in Thoraipakkam near Chennai where close to 30 students in the neighbourhood for lessons.
During these hours, children are taught regular lessons as well as other life skills.
Lessons on history, culture, and other essential knowledge that children don't get to learn in schools are also a part of these classes.
Every NaMo Gurukulam has a teacher who is paid a minimum stifend for their time and effort.
Speaking about the school, SG Suryah said that the idea for the initiative came from the National Education Policy which prescribes community-driven learning initiatives to improve learning outcomes of children.
"The policy talks about engaging literate people at the community level to teach students. That's how I got the idea of starting this initiative.", Suryah said.
He also said that their first such community learning centre was started at a village in Pinjivakkam near Chennai through his Sixth Sense Foundation.
"The community centre set up in 5000 sq ft area in the prime centre of the village, gives the village children access to after school education classes, internet, electricity and toilet facilities", said G Pradeep, the Co-ordinator of Pinjivakkam Village School.
The community centre which was started in 2018 has been helping 150 children with a full time facilitator to manage the after school sessions even today.
The centre also has computers with internet connection which children use for doing different projects related to their learning. "We're trying to replicate this model wherever possible", he said.
The Co-Ordinator of NaMo Gurukulam Miss Varsha Murali says, "We have idea of opening many NaMo Gurukulam centres across Tamil Nadu, especially in remote areas to elevate the skills of children. We are also thinking to conduct training programs in the weekend to inculcate the life skills"