Our Winner for Healthy Tiffin Healthy Kid : Ms. Revathi M B's Delicious Dal Palak Khichdi

In today's fast-paced world, ensuring our children have nutritious and tasty meals can be a challenge. The struggle to balance health and taste has been a longstanding issue for parents, particularly mothers. But there's a solution in sight – the Healthy Tiffin initiative.
Healthy Tiffin is not just about serving nutritious food; it's also about the way it's served, with a focus on cleanliness and hygiene. Enter the Antibacterial Exo, a revolutionary cleaning solution that not only cleans but also eliminates bacteria. In fact, it's been shown to kill bacteria that can multiply by a staggering 700% in just 19 minutes on unwashed utensils. By using the Exo to sanitize lunch boxes, Healthy Tiffin ensures that the food your child enjoys is not just wholesome but also safe.
One of the recent winners of the Healthy Tiffin recipe contest is Revathi M B from Kombettu Puttur, Dakshina Kannada. Her winning recipe, Dal Palak Khichdi, perfectly embodies the essence of a healthy and delicious meal.
Begin by washing the spinach and blanching it in boiling water for two minutes. Afterward, let it cool and then make a paste.
In a cooker, combine equal portions of rice and dal, and cook until they become soft.
In a pan, heat a tablespoon of oil. Add cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, two cloves, and a small piece of coriander. Then add chopped green chillies, ginger, and onion, and sauté until they turn golden brown.
Add the spinach paste and salt to taste, and allow it to boil.
Finally, mix in the cooked rice and dal and continue to boil.
Serve with a side of salad or pickles.
Disclaimer:
The contest is conducted solely by The Printers Mysore (P) Ltd. (TPML) and distribution of prizes will be done at the sole discretion of TPML. The decision of TPML will be final in this regard. Therefore, no communications/claims to the Company will be entertained with respect to the contest/prizes in any manner. The Company shall not be responsible for any acts/omission of TPML 1 unit of Exo Super scrubber Free with Exo Round 500g.