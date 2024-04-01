Over 50 institutes to take part in state's premier edu expo Eduverse

More than 50 educational institutions will participate in the 14th edition of Eduverse, Karnataka's premier education expo, on April 6 and 7 in Bengaluru and on April 13 and 14 in Hubballi.

Having been a resounding success for the past 13 editions, Eduverse 2024 aims to be a one stop destination for thousands of students seeking to pursue their dream careers.

In this two-day mega expo, students can address their queries about professional and vocational courses, attend various seminars, seek counselling from industry experts, and hold one- on-one interactions with colleges to make informed career decisions. Additionally, parents and guardians can obtain first-hand information about various courses, fees, placement opportunities and facilities offered by the colleges.

Highlights of the expo include mock CET and NEET tests to help students over- come exam-related stress and boost their confidence while attempting the actual exam. Students can register for the mock test by scan- ning the QR code or visiting www.deccanherald.com/ eduverse. Toppers of the mock test stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.