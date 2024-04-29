A Muslim Hijabi's Entrepreneurship Journey in Modern India

Faiza says in Islam a woman is a completely independent personality and Islam gives dignity, respect, protection, and an appropriate place to women.

Women have the same right to education as men. This doesn't mean they have to compete with men, it's not a race. Each has their own strengths, and with proper education and guidance, women can discover and make use of their super powers. Both husbands and wives must share the responsibility of daily tasks and raising children.

One of the key pillars of women's empowerment is education at the same time they need family support and mentorship. However, millions of girls around the world still face barriers to accessing education, whether it be due to cultural norms, poverty, or lack of resources. On this International Women's Day, let us recommit ourselves to ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to receive a quality education and also recommit to supporting women entrepreneurs are crucial steps in achieving economic empowerment for women.

Despite encountering numerous obstacles, Faiza remained resilient. She continuously sought knowledge from YouTube videos and interesting books, always ready to take on whatever challenges came her way. With a clear goal in mind and never-give-up attitude, Faiza TM shows what it means to be determined and focused in the world of business.

She firmly believes that India provides plentiful opportunities for everyone compared to other countries. This is due to its fast-paced integration of technology and government policies that actively promote rapid business expansion.