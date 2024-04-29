A Muslim Hijabi's Entrepreneurship Journey in Modern India

New Delhi (India), April 26: Faiza TM from Aurangabad Maharashtra, founded grunxstore.com in 2023. This cool store sells tech stuff and lifestyle products, especially for Apple gadgets like phones and watches and charging solutions. Faiza's venture was powered by the savings she diligently amassed from her monthly grocery budget, earnings from previous endeavours, and a courageous decision to part with some of her cherished jewellery.
Originally from a simple family, Faiza went to Fatima Urdu School for her early schooling and then on to Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Women's College. Following her marriage to Majeed SA, she embraced a new chapter in Dubai, where her learning and entrepreneurial spirit continued to flourish further.
Despite her introverted nature, Faiza's journey to success was marked by her unyielding resilience and determination. Initially, she delved into various ventures, from exploring the stock market and bitcoins to dabbling in the sale of abayas and modest clothing. However, it was in the realm of Ecommerce that she found her true calling. Her passion for Apple products, ignited by receiving an iPhone 6 as a gift, gradually grew over time. This led her to establish Jamsfa Solutions Private. Limited., the driving force behind www.grunxstore.com.
Faiza says in Islam a woman is a completely independent personality and Islam gives dignity, respect, protection, and an appropriate place to women.
Women have the same right to education as men. This doesn't mean they have to compete with men, it's not a race. Each has their own strengths, and with proper education and guidance, women can discover and make use of their super powers. Both husbands and wives must share the responsibility of daily tasks and raising children.
One of the key pillars of women's empowerment is education at the same time they need family support and mentorship. However, millions of girls around the world still face barriers to accessing education, whether it be due to cultural norms, poverty, or lack of resources. On this International Women's Day, let us recommit ourselves to ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to receive a quality education and also recommit to supporting women entrepreneurs are crucial steps in achieving economic empowerment for women.
Despite encountering numerous obstacles, Faiza remained resilient. She continuously sought knowledge from YouTube videos and interesting books, always ready to take on whatever challenges came her way. With a clear goal in mind and never-give-up attitude, Faiza TM shows what it means to be determined and focused in the world of business.
She firmly believes that India provides plentiful opportunities for everyone compared to other countries. This is due to its fast-paced integration of technology and government policies that actively promote rapid business expansion.