Once I'm done, I'll be gone; you won't see me for a while: Kohli

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli wants to “give it everything” before he is done playing because once he is done as a player “he would be gone for a while”.
In a video posted by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru on social media, the right-hander said he doesn’t want to regret anything after his playing career.
“So, it’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I’m very sure of I won’t. Once I’m done, I’ll be gone; you won’t see me for a while.
“So, I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” said Kohli when asked what keeps him hungry.
“I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers, so I’m just working backwards, I don’t want to finish my career thinking what if I had done this on that particular day because I can’t keep going on and on forever,” he added.
While his passion for the game is unparalleled, the 35-year-old has been striking a fine balance between his personal life and professional commitments. Kohli skipped the entire five-Test series against England at home as he took a paternity leave ahead of the birth of his second child early this year.
Kohli is the Orange Cap holder for most runs this Indian Premier League season, having scored 661 runs from 13 games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The former India and RCB captain has been at the forefront of the resurgence of the Bengaluru franchise who have remarkably come in contention for a play-offs spot.
Kohli has been with RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008 when he was picked by the Bengaluru franchise immediately after he guided India to Under-19 World Cup triumph.
Published 17 May 2024, 02:46 IST