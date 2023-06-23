AbacusMaster to Host International Abacus Olympiad Online in September

New Delhi (India), June 22: AbacusMaster proudly returns with the grandest spectacle in the world of abacus education: the highly anticipated and much-awaited 10th International Abacus Olympiad (IAO) 2023. With an impressive track record spanning over a decade, Wizycom AbacusMaster has consistently orchestrated the prestigious International Abacus Olympiad (IAO). Mark your calendars for the three-day event starting September 15–17, as you will witness an unparalleled numerical extravaganza.
Prepare to be mesmerised as participants from every corner of the globe unite to exhibit their exceptional skills on the abacus. This competition will showcase their ability to perform intricate calculations quickly and accurately. Brace yourself for the ultimate showcase of mental agility and mathematical prowess.
Being a math prodigy is an exceptional skill a learner can acquire. AbacusMaster offers such an opportunity by conducting this online International Abacus Olympiad. The evolution and impact of this competition have made AbacusMaster a renowned and recognised organiser of the IAO and other competitions such as the SpellBytes International Olympiad and so on.
Today's world persists in technology, and there will never be a comeback. People are used to technologically aided learning platforms, and AbacusMaster is always a step ahead. Here is how: IAO, a completely online abacus programme, allows learners from any corner of the world to participate in the Olympiad. Besides being a competition, IAO focuses on the all-around development of a child through this most incredible math festival. Inspiring children around the globe to engage in mathematical quests is an excellent initiative by AbacusMaster because they introduced the first-ever interactive portal years ago by foreseeing the benefits of technology-aided learning.
The IAO (International Abacus Olympiad) offers an exceptional online mock test system that is accessible to all students. This invaluable resource provides students with a practical way to practise and prepare for the competition. Recognising the significance of confidence in any competition, AbacusMaster has taken an innovative approach by providing unlimited free mock tests through this portal. This initiative aims to empower learners by ensuring that they always have access to confidence-building opportunities and become familiar with the specific pattern of the IAO. By taking these mock tests, students can identify areas where they may need improvement, thereby enabling them to focus their efforts and enhance their performance in the actual competition.
This International Abacus competition is a two-day event that is expected to attract a large number of participants, more than the previous year, which was 1000+. The competition will consist of multiple rounds, each increasing in difficulty, and the top performers will advance to the final round to compete for the top prize. The International Abacus Olympiad (IAO) aims to empower children with the invaluable skill of mental math while fostering a deep sense of self-confidence. Children embark on a transformative journey of growth and learning by participating in this prestigious event and striving to become the Olympiad winner. Through rigorous training and competition, IAO helps children develop exceptional mental calculation abilities, enhancing their mathematical prowess. Moreover, mastering mental math and achieving success in the Olympiad instills a profound level of self-assurance, enabling children to believe in their capabilities and tackle challenges confidently. IAO not only equips children with the necessary skills to excel in mental math but also cultivates a lifelong attitude of self-belief and achievement, preparing them to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential in various aspects of life.
"We are excited to host the International Abacus Olympiad and bring together abacus masters worldwide to compete and showcase their skills. The abacus is an incredible tool for mental calculation, and we hope this event will inspire more people to learn this skill and appreciate its many benefits," said a spokesperson for AbacusMaster.
Registration for the Abacus Olympiad will be open on the AbacusMaster website from June 15 onward, and the competition is open to participants aged five to sixteen. AbacusMaster is encouraging students worldwide interested in the abacus and mental calculation to sign up and join the competition.
The winners of this international-level Abacus competition will receive cash prizes and recognition for their skills in mental calculation. Additionally, all participants will receive a certificate of participation and have the opportunity to connect with other abacus enthusiasts from around the world.
The CEO and Founder of Wizycom Nurture, the Parental organisation of Wizycom AbacusMaster, Mr. Arjun Valiyaparambil, comments. "The International Abacus Olympiad is a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their skills and for AbacusMaster to promote the power of the abacus. With the support of the abacus community, we aim to make this Olympiad a success and inspire more people to embrace this ancient skill. Over the years, IAO participants have gained global recognition for their exceptional mathematical abilities and cognitive development. The improvements in self-esteem and confidence are invaluable, as acknowledged by parents. The IAO ensures that each participant receives recognition and rewards, top achievers, motivating every child to actively participate and excel."
The Abacus Olympiad is not just a competition but an extraordinary celebration of the human potential for mathematical brilliance. Participants will exhibit their mastery of this ancient calculating tool, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable. Witness the fusion of tradition and innovation as participants showcase their adaptability in a world where technology and mathematics harmoniously intertwine.
Join us on this momentous occasion and become a part of history. Let the Abacus Olympiad ignite your fascination with numbers, elevate your admiration for human intellect, and inspire future generations.
Mark the dates, for this September, the world will witness the biggest and most unforgettable numerical battle ever held.
For more information, please visit: https://www.abacusmaster.com/