Avias India Launches Premium Cast Iron Cookware Range: Offering a Healthier Culinary Experience

Avias India, a leading name in innovative kitchenware, is excited to announce the launch of its premium Cast Iron Cookware Range. This new line-up, consisting of the Cast Iron Kuzhi Paniyaram Pan, Cast Iron Tadka Pan, Cast Iron Deep Kadai, Cast Iron Deep Skillet Pan, and Cast Iron Dosa Tawa Pan, offers a variety of health benefits and flexible cooking options for households.
Commenting on the launch, Avias India's Bharat Lodha stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our Premium Cast Iron Cookware Range, which aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative kitchen solutions. These cast iron products not only offer exceptional durability but also contribute to healthier cooking practices, making it a must-have for every kitchen."
Avias' dedication to excellence, dependability, and innovation is evident in every piece in this collection, which is expertly crafted. The products in the range include:
1. Cast Iron Kuzhi Paniyaram Pan
Beginning with the Cast Iron Kuzhi Paniyaram Pan, Avias offers a versatile cookware piece for individuals' kitchens. This 9-cavity pan, which is made of pure cast iron and comes pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, guarantees excellent heat retention, even cooking, and no toxins. It stands out as a sturdy and secure choice for a range of dishes and is perfect for gas stoves and campfires.
2. Cast Iron Tadka Pan
Expanding the range, Avias introduces the Premium Cast Iron Tadka Pan, a 100% food-safe and toxin-free cast iron pan. Crafted from pure cast iron, this pan seasons favourite dishes like curries, dal, chutney, and more and enhances their flavour. Pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, it offers a naturally smooth cooking surface. This versatile pan is suitable for gas stoves, induction stoves, and campfires, providing a healthy alternative to non-stick variants. With sturdy construction, it ensures longevity without compromising on performance.
3. Cast Iron Deep Kadai
Introducing the Cast Iron Deep Kadai, a pre-seasoned wok with superior heat retention and even heating. With its pre-seasoned vegetable oil construction and 100% pure cast iron construction, this kadai guarantees chemical-free cooking. It enriches dishes with essential iron, promoting a healthier lifestyle. This kadai is ideal for gas stoves, induction stoves, and campfires, as it distributes heat evenly and retains it well. Its robust build guarantees long-lasting performance, making it a wise investment that outlasts non-stick alternatives.
4. Cast Iron Deep Skillet Pan
The Cast Iron Deep Skillet Pan from Avias is a natural and toxin-free option for everyday cooking. Pre-seasoned for hassle-free cooking, it offers even heat distribution and superior heat retention. With a long handle and helper handle, it ensures a safe and comfortable grip. Ideal for a variety of dishes, like paneer tikka, pasta, curries, brownies, and more, this skillet pan is suitable for gas stoves and campfires. Its enduring construction guarantees generations of use, making it a reliable companion for health-conscious cooking enthusiasts.
5. Cast Iron Dosa Tawa Pan
For those seeking the perfect dosa or roti, Avias presents the Cast Iron Dosa Tawa Pan. Crafted entirely from 100% natural, pure cast iron, this pre-seasoned tawa guarantees food safety without any harmful chemical coatings. With two robust handles for a secure grip and a rimmed edge to prevent overflow, this dosa tawa is ideal for preparing many dishes. Its heat distribution and quick cooking properties contribute to gas savings, making it a sustainable choice for every kitchen.
Avias India's Premium Cast Iron Cookware Range is more than just a collection of kitchen essentials; it demonstrates the brand's commitment to providing innovative and dependable solutions for a wide range of cooking needs. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to provide a seamless cooking experience while encouraging healthier choices without sacrificing performance.
Reach and Achievements of the Company
Avias India has established itself as one of the leading Stainless Steel Utensils Manufacturers, Exporters, and Dealers in Chennai. The company's success underscores its commitment to offering cutting-edge cookware and kitchenware products while adhering to fundamental principles like the highest quality, creativity, reliability, and confidence.
With a robust marketing strategy, Avias India has engaged with over 10 million users through social media, collaborating with more than 100 influencers. This approach has resulted in a significant increase in the brand's visibility and the sale of over 2 million products in over 9,000 stores nationwide.
With upcoming product launches, Avias India is poised for exponential growth, expanding its global presence to 19 countries. With its products available across 18 states in India, Avias India is actively seeking interested distributors in unrepresented areas.
Sustainability Initiatives
In addition to its product offerings, Avias India is committed to sustainability. Through an in-depth focus on designing and manufacturing impeccable stainless steel kitchenware, the company contributes to a greener and healthier tomorrow. Eliminating toxins from products and promoting environmentally conscious choices aligns with Avias India's responsibility to future generations.
In conclusion, Avias India's Premium Cast Iron Cookware Range not only signifies a leap in innovation but also reinforces the brand's dedication to providing high-quality and sustainable kitchen solutions.
Phone: +91 91760 14427