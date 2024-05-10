Overexploitation plunges groundwater levels in just 4 months in Bengaluru

Groundwater levels in Bengaluru dropped significantly in four months as the water crisis forced people and authorities to drill new and deeper borewells, new data obtained by DH shows.

The Bengaluru South taluk is the worst affected, where water levels dropped by nearly 15 metres between December 2023 and April 2024. Other taluks recorded a drop of two to six metres in groundwater levels.

While groundwater levels usually go down during the summer, the water crisis this year was predominantly due to the failure of borewells. Authorities had hoped that levels would not go further down.

"It became a vicious cycle where the crisis was due to the failure of borewells, and to wade through it, many citizens drilled borewells deeper, and thus, the groundwater levels went further down," a senior official from the Karnataka Groundwater Authority (KGWA) lamented.