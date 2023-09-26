Binance Coin Attempts to Regain Value, Tradecurve Markets to Access the $632 Trillion Derivatives Market, KuCoin Expands Its Offering

The KuCoin (KCS) team announced that the Ark Ecosystem launched on top of the exchange. Beginning on September 22, 2023, anyone can begin engaging with the ARK USDT-M Perpetual Contract. In addition, KuCoin also announced its 6th Anniversary Series, starting with the team behind ChainGPT.

During the past week, KuCoin grew in value by 6.4%. In the last 14 days, it's been up 12.6%. Moreover, the KuCoin crypto traded between $4.21 and $4.56 last week. Based on the KuCoin price prediction, it can surge to $7.26 by the end of the year.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) to Tap into the $632 Trillion Derivatives Market

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) combines the best elements of CEXs and DEXs. It will enable borderless access to any trading opportunity. Users can trade cryptocurrencies and derivatives. As a result, they can tap into the $632 trillion derivatives market.

For early investors, TCRV has already provided an ROI of 150%. Moreover, unlike other platforms, Tradecurve Markets will not require any KYC procedure.

It will have the lowest fees in the industry. In addition, users can access high leverage, starting at 500:1, with a VIP account system. There's protection against negative balances and AI-driven trading bots.

During Stage 5, TCRV trades at $0.025. At Stage 6, it will rise by 20% to $0.03. The presale has raised $6.1 million, and at launch, analysts project that it can climb by 35x. The team is working on an iOS and Android Trading App.

They will also implement Proof of Reserves (PoR). The Tradecurve Markets token is also set to get listed on Tier-1 exchanges and the Uniswap DEX.

