Gehna Advani, Dubai’s Famous Tiktoker is spilling TEA!

As we start off on our professional paths, many of us will have a desire for brands, groups, and people with whom we would like to be associated with. Advani is one of the few who went viral overnight over a dance video, which was viewed by millions of people on Tiktok.
This rising star in the world of social media is known for her engaging content on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle.
Gehna Advani, Dubai-based digital creator and influencer whose career spiked up three years ago when one of her video’s went viral on Tiktok!
Dubai’s famous tiktoker Gehna was seen performing a dance at Madame Tussaudson with Kylie Jenner and her video just boomed, resulting in her gaining ample followers from the Middle East to the USA. Advani’s life changed after that one dance video. Later Gehna was seen working with Kylie Jenner’s brands such as Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.
Advani has already left a mark in the beauty community by working with brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Kylie Cosmetics (Kylie Jenner), Laura Mercier, Nars, Bobbi Brown, MAC Cosmetics, Too Faced, Sephora Middle East, Estee Lauder, and many more.
Likewise, well-known fashion and beauty influencer Gehna Advani has her sights set on certain brands she would like to work with in the foreseeable future.
In a recent discussion with the influencer, she opened up about her aspirations and disclosed her intention to collaborate with well-known luxury fashion labels, such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermes, Prada, Dior, Miu Miu, Chanel, and others. The influencer has a huge heart for her favourite brands. Her wardrobe consists of chic items from all these brands and her followers are always amazed by her unique fashion sense. The influencer has also worked with many fashion brands over the years and has earned a name in the digital space. With every new day, she kicks starts her digital journey with discussions and topics that would keep her audience engaged.
Explaining her eagerness to work with these brands, Gehna Advani said, "I'm genuinely so dazzled by the world of fashion.
These companies are the epitome of sophistication and classification, and present me with the opportunity to capture my individual sense of style through their products.” The influencer's own wardrobe exudes an appreciation for high-end fashion, often reflecting the latest looks from prestigious brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Christian Louboutin, Karl Lagerfeld, and many more.
Advani’s committed to her job, the only way she is going is up and there is no stopping!