GIBS PGDM Students Showcase Outstanding Business Ideas at IRE Conference & Awards 2023 – Best PGDM College in Bangalore

Bengaluru, May 20, 2023 - The Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel was abuzz with excitement as the IRE Conference & Excellence Award 2023 unfolded, showcasing the remarkable achievements of GIBS PGDM students in the field of Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE). The top three teams from the 18 competing teams had the chance to showcase their innovative business plans, enthralling the audience with their originality and forward-thinking outlook.
These accomplished businessmen used the conference as a venue to present their cutting-edge concepts to respected industry experts, investors, and academicians. Distinguished panelists engaged in insightful discussions and provided valuable feedback, further nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of the students.
The winners and participants of the IRE Excellence Award 2023 demonstrated their prowess in entrepreneurship and left a lasting impression with their outstanding concepts. The top three teams showcased their unique business ideas, captivating the audience with their creativity and vision for the future.
The winning team, QCAB - For a Quick Ride, presented an innovative solution that streamlines the ride-hailing experience. By eliminating the need for multiple ride-hailing apps, QCAB offers a one-stop platform for all mobility needs. With a simple user interface, real-time driver tracking, and cashless payments, QCAB aims to make the lives of consumers easier.
The First runner-up, PETZSPA, introduced a dedicated platform exclusively designed for pet care centers. With advanced search filters, personalized matching, and transparent information, PETZSPA aims to connect pet owners with quality pet care centers, ensuring their beloved companions receive the best possible care.
The Second runner-up, Reezer - Adventure Sports Aggregators, a gateway to a world of thrilling adventure sports. Reezer curates a wide range of activities and simplifies the booking process, making it effortless for users to find and secure their ideal adventure. With a focus on convenience and a seamless user experience, Reezer aims to revolutionize the adventure sports industry.
The IRE Conference & Award 2023 not only provided a platform for students to present their ideas but also offered numerous benefits to the PGDM students in their entrepreneurial journey. The conference fostered networking opportunities with industry experts and potential investors, allowing the students to gain valuable insights and build connections in the business world. Additionally, the feedback received from the panelists helped the students refine their business ideas and strengthen their entrepreneurial skills.
We are immensely proud of the talented students from GIBS PGDM and the IRE School who participated in the IRE Excellence Award 2023 conference. Their exceptional business ideas and innovative thinking showcase the entrepreneurial spirit fostered at GIBS. The conference served as a stepping stone for their entrepreneurial journey, providing them with valuable exposure and opportunities for growth.
The IRE Conference & Award highlighted the importance of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in shaping the business leaders of tomorrow. GIBS Business School remains committed to nurturing the entrepreneurial aspirations of its students and providing them with a supportive and inspiring environment.
