Global Research Conferences 2023 Exceeds Expectations with Grand Success at King’s College, Cambridge

Global Research Conferences (GRC 2023) held at King’s College, Cambridge, United Kingdom, on the 8th and 9th of May 2023, have been very successful and enlightening. The Academic research conference focused on the conference Theme: BUILDING SUSTAINABILITY AFTER COVID-19. PANDEMIC participants and delegates found innovative solutions towards helping global societies.
The conference welcomed participants and delegates who travelled from global nations, including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, South Africa, Australia, France, India, Iran and others. It was graced with the presence of the honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark, a Valedictorian Chief Guest who delivered a Valedictory speech, Dr. Parul Begum, Inaugural Chief Guest Speaker, Chehreh Dashti, Inaugural Speaker. Keynote Addresses were delivered by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Prof. Dr. Hui Fang Huang Su Assisted by Dr. Jia Borror, Co-PI, respectively. Eminent Speakers included Martha Davidson, Dr. Angelica Wagner, Aparna More, Dr. Leena Patel, Wani Iris Manly, Esq, Kumkum Sheth, Vani Moodley, Yanick Séïde and Dana Bagnall. In addition, Student Speakers Nurbanu Somani and Dr. Michelle Nemec also presented their research.
All individuals shared their expert knowledge and talked about common challenges, shared best practices, and discussed ground-breaking research and technological advancements that can help us all to build sustainability after the covid-19 pandemic.
GRC 2023 hosted a Special book launch where two books were launched including:
‘THE TRIUMPHS AND KAFKAESQUE OF WOMEN LEADERS’ authored by Vani Moodley and edited by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani
And ‘MANIFEST INNER BEAUTY: PART I’ authored by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani.
In addition, the GRC Prestigious award ceremony was held to facilitate the Best Student Presentation, Best Poster Presentation, Best Oral Presentation and Best Virtual Presentation selected by the audience during a live interactive session. The winners were as follows:
Best Student Presentation: Nurbanu Somani
Best Poster Presentation: Dr Leena Patel
Best Oral Presentation: Aparna More
Best Virtual Presentation: Catherin Cannon
Immense gratitude was shown to the Director of LOSD, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and her team for the incredible work that was carried out. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that GRC 2023 was memorable and special for all. GRC 2023 acknowledged King’s College, Cambridge and their team, sponsors including the international Global Research Journal, London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), their PR partner Famefinders and A2Z Video and Cinema, who captured the conference. The immense success of GRC 2023 has led them to announce a future conference to be held at Oxford University.
Global Research Journal (GRJ) is a trusted and accredited academic journal based in London, United Kingdom GRJ with a global outreach. It provides a platform that invites passionate researchers from around the world, despite their backgrounds, to share knowledge through research papers and articles for publication with GRJ. In an ever-changing world, GRJ brings together like-minded individuals that have a passion for sharing their research with the aim of facilitating societal progression.
GRJ has a mission to help humanity and spread knowledge through research. The aim is to create innovative solutions to contemporary challenges in a wide variety of disciplines. There are opportunities to submit academic research papers, academic blogs and podcasts, providing individuals with an array of methods through which research can be shared. Researchers can take advantage of a multitude of services including:
London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD)
Based in London, United Kingdom, with a global outreach, LOSD is dedicated to facilitating skill development. We offer a vast range of courses in the English language, facilitating individuals towards reaching their true potential.
LOSD acknowledges the contribution of outstanding individuals and organisations towards societal betterment. Hence, an annual award ceremony is held to present the prestigious LOSD Excellence Awards
