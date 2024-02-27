Healthy You Vending Reviews | Before You Get Started

HealthyYOU Vending is an exciting business opportunity, giving aspiring business owners the ability to join a vending franchise that allows them to pursue their entrepreneurial goals while making a difference by offering healthy options.
But while their business model sounds appealing, you might be wondering, is it right for me?
Let’s take a look at what HealthyYOU Vending is, what the advantages and disadvantages of using them are, and, most importantly, what others have to share about their experiences.
HealthyYOU Vending is a vending machine company that helps those looking for an appealing business opportunity enter the vending machine industry (the healthy vending industry, specifically) and start their own healthy vending business as a vending machine owner.
Their approach is their better-than-a-franchise model, which allows any person to purchase their machines, get the company’s help placing them in the right location, and never have to worry about paying ongoing fees and royalties to HealthyYOU Vending for the lifetime of their business.
All they require is an upfront investment in the machines, which will vary depending on the number of machines you want, and you get access to the training and the franchise-level support you need to get off the ground and running quickly.
Whereas similar companies require you to take on everything by yourself once you’ve purchased the machines, HealthyYOU Vending prides itself on rapid start-up time (weeks instead of months), a recession-resistant vending business model, and lifetime assistance.
Better yet, they’re a healthy vending company that’s been at this for over 25 years, ensuring that you’re working with professionals who know what they’re doing.
If you’ve been looking into franchise opportunities like a marketing franchise or fast food franchise but decided those franchise models weren’t for you, HealthyYOU Vending’s business model might very likely be your answer to something better than the traditional franchise.
Previous customer experiences can tell you everything about whether or not an investment is a good choice for you. If they’re largely glowing, it will help you feel more confident about your purchase. If they’re largely negative, it can give you the opportunity to find something else.
So, what do the HealthyYOU reviews say? Let’s take a look at a few to help you better understand what you might expect from HealthyYOU Vending when you decide to approach them to start your own vending business.
The 9-to-5 grind isn’t for everyone, as evidenced by Nikki Merlino’s review above. HealthyYOU Vending helped her tap into her entrepreneurial side to help her take control of her financial future, all while giving her the support she needed to grow her healthy vending profits with ease.
Peter is an example of a success story that has been years in the making.
Starting out with 12 healthy vending machines, Peter has turned his vending machine business into a consistent stream of income to support him and his family into retirement, something that has also allowed him to foster change by introducing healthy snacks and drinks to the area.
Much like Nikki, Peter was also very pleased with the level of support he received when he decided to take the HealthyYOU Vending route.
Are you an ambitious entrepreneur? If so, you might relate to Doren’s customer review.
Doren started out only ten years ago stocking healthy food into five machines and over a decade scaled to managing over 100. He owns other businesses as well but manages to bring in a considerable profit (with no royalties) through his vending machine business alone.
If you see yourself making a salary and bringing in more or even having multiple businesses, this review shows you that you just might be able to do it with HealthyYOU Vending’s support.
While there’s a lot of emphasis placed on HealthyYOU Vending’s business model and how it makes it the best vending machine franchise, the machines themselves are truly a highlight of working with HealthyYOU Vending.
The first area to start with is the appearance of the vending machines.
HealthyYOU Vending assures its customers that it never puts its name on the machines. Rather, you get to determine how your brand is represented, and you can either provide your own graphics or use their pre-designed graphic options.
Looking to customize further?
Adding a Smartmart side vendor allows you to add healthy meals and bigger items to your vending machine. This can be smart if you’re putting your machine in an area like a gym or hotel where guests might need something more than your usual goods.
Where the machines really shine, however, is in their technological capabilities. These machines come packed with features like flexible payment options, monitoring and remote alerts, and even vending management software.
If you want vending machines that are going to be as supportive as the company they’re from, HealthyYOU Vending does it best.
There are many advantages, but here are some, to name a few:
● Training & Support: While conducting a franchise review, you’ll want to make sure you get the support you deserve, and that’s not always offered. HealthyYOU Vending goes above and beyond with the level of training and support it provides. From their Healthy YOUniversity™ Two-Day Intensive Training and location procurement services (if you don’t know which locations are good or which locations will be right for your machines, like a nearby Trader Joe's) to their lifetime coaching and 24/7 online support center, you have all the help you need whenever you need it.
● Advanced Machines: These aren’t just machines your customers will drop their change into and walk away from. HealthyYOU Vending machines can tell you when items need to be restocked, help you keep track of sales and profit margins, and so much more.
● Seamless Setup: HealthyYOU Vending gives you everything you need to get started and makes it so that it’s possible to be up and operating within just a few weeks of acquiring your machines. You just have to provide the follow-through.
Every company has a disadvantage; here are some to consider as well.
● Significant Startup Costs: While there is no franchise fee or royalties while working with HealthyYOU, they do require an upfront investment, which ranges anywhere from $60,000 to $190,000. Make sure you’re comfortable carrying that risk and securing or supplying the minimum cash required before you jump right in.
● Still a Business: HealthyYOU Vending is providing you with a business opportunity when you buy the vending machines. It’s still up to you to do the work. From planning to restocking your machines, you’re still very much involved and responsible for the trajectory of the business.
HealthyYOU Vending’s better-than-a-franchise model, advanced vending machines, and extensive support make it a standout company to turn to if you’re interested in developing an income stream in a blossoming industry.
If all of the above appeals to you, HealthyYOU Vending might just be the next step in bringing your dreams for your own business to life.