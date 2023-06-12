MTG Proxies Guide 2023: What They are and Where to Get Them

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) is a popular collectible card game enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. While acquiring official Magic cards can sometimes be expensive or challenging, players have found an alternative solution: MTG proxies.
In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the world of MTG cards, discussing what they are, their legality, and their use within the MTG community.
What are MTG Proxies
MTG proxies, also known as playtest cards, serve as unofficial substitutes for official Magic cards. These proxies can take various forms, ranging from a basic Island card with a handwritten "Black Lotus" to a Pokémon card covered with a post-it note. Essentially, any item that represents a specific card within the game can be considered a proxy. Some players even use dice with specific numbers to represent tokens generated by certain cards.
The use of MTG proxies has sparked debates within the MTG community. Opinions differ on when proxies should be used, if at all. Some argue that proxies should only be utilized for highly expensive cards or reserved list cards that are extremely rare. Others have no qualms about proxying any card they desire.
Benefits of Proxy Cards
Proxy cards offer several benefits to players in the MTG community, providing unique advantages and enhancing the overall gaming experience. Let's explore some of these benefits in detail:
1. Cost-Effectiveness and Accessibility
One significant advantage of proxy cards is their cost-effectiveness. Official Magic cards, especially rare and valuable ones, can be quite expensive to acquire. Proxies allow players to test and play with high-value cards without investing significant amounts of money. This accessibility enables players to experiment with different strategies and deck combinations, expanding their gameplay options.
2. Playtesting and Deck Development
Proxy cards are invaluable tools for playtesting and deck development. Custom MTG proxy cards can be created to represent any card in the game, including powerful and rare ones. This allows players to test various card interactions, assess deck performance, and refine their strategies before investing in the actual cards. The ability to try out different deck configurations helps players of all skill levels, from the average player to competitive enthusiasts, enhance their gameplay skills.
3. Flexibility and Versatility
Proxies offer players the flexibility to try out new cards or entire deck concepts before committing to purchasing them. This versatility allows players to experiment with different playstyles, explore various card synergies, and adapt their decks to changing metagames. Proxies enable players to stay up-to-date with the latest releases and strategies without the immediate financial commitment of buying all the cards.
4. Personalization and Customization
Proxy cards provide a creative outlet for personalization and customization. Players can design their own custom proxy cards, complete with unique artwork, altered card frames, or personalized flavor text. This artistic expression enhances the visual appeal of the game and allows players to showcase their creativity while playing with their friends or in casual gatherings.
5. Casual and Kitchen Table Magic
Proxy cards are particularly popular in casual Magic settings. These relaxed gaming environments prioritize fun and creativity over strict adherence to tournament rules and card legality. Proxies enable players to enjoy the game with a broader range of cards, fostering an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all participants. This flexibility encourages social interactions, friendly competition, and the exploration of creative deck ideas.
Overall, proxy cards offer a wealth of benefits to Magic players. From cost-effectiveness and playtesting capabilities to customization and casual play, proxies enhance the accessibility, versatility, and overall enjoyment of the game.
Legality and Ethics of Custom MTG Proxy Cards
The legality and ethics of using MTG proxy cards revolve around personal use versus commercial use. While creating proxies for personal use falls within acceptable bounds, using proxies for commercial purposes may be considered infringing upon Wizards of the Coast's IP.
It is important for players to understand the boundaries set by Wizards of the Coast. By adhering to the guidelines, players can enjoy the benefits of using proxies for personal playtesting or casual games while avoiding complications.
Use of Magic: the Gathering Proxies in Tournaments
When it comes to official tournaments, the use of proxies is strictly prohibited. However, there are specific circumstances where temporary proxies may be granted by judges. If an official card used in a tournament becomes damaged or marked in a way that affects gameplay fairness, a judge may allow the use of a temporary proxy. The proxy must be clearly marked as such and included in the player's deck during the tournament. It is essential to note that such proxies are only valid for the duration of the tournament in which they were issued.
Wizards of the Coast's Stance on Proxies
The official creators of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast, have addressed the topic of proxies in a 2016 statement. According to Wizards, they do not police playtest cards used for personal, non-commercial purposes. As stated by the company, "Wizards of the Coast has no desire to police playtest cards made for personal, non-commercial use, even if that usage takes place in a store."
Wizards of the Coast's Fan Content Policy emphasizes that fan-made content utilizing their intellectual property must be freely available.
MTG Proxy Artists
The MTG community is filled with talented artists who create unique and captivating fan art. Many artists find joy in putting their own artwork on cards and using them in their Magic games. Proxy artists use their skills to produce creative and vibrant proxies, adding their personal touch to the game.
Wizards of the Coast recognizes the wide range of art styles embraced by proxy artists. In fact, they have even commissioned proxy artists for official projects. For example, Ben Schnuck, a proxy artist, was hired by Wizards of the Coast to create synthwave lands for the Shades Not Included Secret Lair in the February Secret Lair Superdrop of 2022.
MTG Proxies vs. Alters
It is common for confusion to arise between Magic: the Gathering proxies and alters. Alters involve using an existing MTG card as a base for artistic modifications. By scraping off paint or pastel, one can reveal the original card underneath. On the other hand, MTG proxies are created from scratch and do not rely on an existing card. Understanding this distinction helps players appreciate the diverse ways artists contribute to the MTG community.
Making Proxy Cards Yourself
If you're looking to acquire MTG proxies, one of the easiest ways is to make them yourself. There are websites available that can assist with formatting, but the basic supplies you'll need are a printer, paper, ink, and scissors. Of course, if you want to add a touch of elegance to your proxies, there are additional supplies you can consider.
Before we dive into the websites that can help you create proxies, let's discuss the importance of the printer. While any printer will suffice, the quality may not meet your expectations. Inkjet printers are generally considered good options for printing proxies. However, if you're looking to elevate your proxy game, laser color printers will be your best companion.
It's important to note that there's a tradeoff in quality based on the amount you invest. If you only need a few proxies, it might be more cost-effective and convenient to order them from a reliable source.
Conclusion
In the world of Magic: The Gathering, proxy cards have become a valuable resource for players, offering a range of benefits that enhance gameplay experiences. These proxy cards provide cost-effectiveness and accessibility, allowing players to enjoy valuable cards without breaking the bank. They are instrumental in playtesting and deck development, enabling players to refine their strategies and explore new possibilities. Proxies also offer flexibility and versatility, allowing players to adapt to changing metagames and experiment with different card combinations.
Proxy cards provide opportunities for personalization and customization, allowing players to showcase their creativity and make their decks unique. They are particularly popular in casual and kitchen table Magic settings, fostering a fun and inclusive environment where players can engage in friendly competition and explore their creativity.
FAQs
1. Can I use MTG proxy cards in official tournaments? No, the use of proxies is not allowed in official tournaments. They are restricted to personal and casual play.
2. Can I create my own MTG proxies for personal use? Yes, you can create your own MTG proxies for personal playtesting and casual games, as long as they adhere to the guidelines set by Wizards of the Coast.
3. Are there any official MTG proxy artists recognized by Wizards of the Coast? Yes, Wizards of the Coast has acknowledged the talent of proxy artists and has even commissioned proxy artists for official projects, showcasing their unique styles in the game.