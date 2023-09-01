Stake.com Bonus Code 2023, Use XXLPROMO

If you're a fan of Major League Baseball, here's your chance to get the best of your bets. Stake.com offers the 9th innings payout for the 2023 season, ensuring you don't miss out on wins. Use the promo code to land up to $100 as the season begins.

Here's how it works:

● Place a bet backing any of the teams to win.

● You will win up to $100 if your choice is winning at the start of the 9th inning but loses the match at the end.

● All you need to do is place the bet before the match begins.

Terms and Conditions:

● This promo is only valid for the final winner of playoff games and matches in the regular season.

● It only covers the first bet per match. Valid for one account from a household.

● The minimum wager to qualify is $5.

● Your selection must lead at the start of the 9th inning and lose the match.

● Voided or cashed-out bets are ineligible for the promo

● The bookmaker takes up to 48 hours to process the cash prizes.

● Please visit the stake.com website for a list of the matches to wager on.