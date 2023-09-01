Stake.com Bonus Code 2023, Use XXLPROMO

Stake.com provides several generous top bonuses and promotions with terms and conditions that rank within industry standards. Find out how to use the Stake Drop bonus code “XXLPROMO” to access all the impressive bonuses and rewards most Canadian bettors claim.
Click Here to Claim Stake Exclusive Offer
Here's a quick summary of offers available when you create an account and wager on stake.com.
You can claim several rewards using the bonus drop code “XXLPROMO.” Here's a full review of each offer.
New users can claim a VIP promotion called Rakeback when they use the bonus drop code “XXLPROMO.” As explained earlier, players can either enter the code during registration or through their account after registering. The bookmaker will automatically credit you with some free coins, which you can use to wager in the casino section.
If you can’t find the bonus automatically under the ‘VIP’ tab in your account. Players can contact customer support if they cannot find it in their account.
If you're a fan of Major League Baseball, here's your chance to get the best of your bets. Stake.com offers the 9th innings payout for the 2023 season, ensuring you don't miss out on wins. Use the promo code to land up to $100 as the season begins.
Here's how it works:
● Place a bet backing any of the teams to win.
● You will win up to $100 if your choice is winning at the start of the 9th inning but loses the match at the end.
● All you need to do is place the bet before the match begins.
● This promo is only valid for the final winner of playoff games and matches in the regular season.
● It only covers the first bet per match. Valid for one account from a household.
● The minimum wager to qualify is $5.
● Your selection must lead at the start of the 9th inning and lose the match.
● Voided or cashed-out bets are ineligible for the promo
● The bookmaker takes up to 48 hours to process the cash prizes.
● Please visit the stake.com website for a list of the matches to wager on.
Join stake.com as it celebrates another anniversary of operations in its $10m race. Every sport bet you place to join in the race to become the leader on the leaderboard. The first 5,000 positions at the end of the tournament will share from the prize pool.
Here's how to qualify:
● Log into your account.
● Place a bet on either the casino or sportsbook sections.
● You'll automatically claim a position to fight for a spot at the first 5,000 positions.
Getting started with betting after entering the promo code is straightforward. You can easily wager on the sports betting or casino sections to boost your chances of withdrawing cash prizes. Let's discuss how you can place a bet after triggering the promo code. We'll also review how to complete the wagering or wager requirement (for casino games).
The wagering requirements refer to how often you will have to wager through a bonus before submitting a payout request. It's the sum of the turnover you'll need to perform for the bonus or real money deposit. Stake.com has its wagering requirement at 4%, as all its games have an average of 3.55 to 4.5% as house edge figures.
Hence, if you find a game with a 1% house edge value, you will complete the wagering requirements 4X slower than the regular time if you use the bonus after activating the promo code.
Here's a quick calculation to help:
A game carries a 1% house edge figure. The wagering requirement stands at 4X. Thus, place a bet of $1, and the wagering requirement will take $0.25. However, the amount that fulfills the wagering requirement reduces when you increase your wager.
Certain games do not count towards the wagering requirement. Please check through the bookmaker's terms and conditions to find these titles. Here's how to use the promo code to place a bet.
● Log into your account and follow the steps above to activate the promo code.
● Navigate to the sports betting section, select your favourite sports, or visit the casino section.
● Look through the terms and conditions of the bonus to confirm the minimum bet allowed.
● Fill out your bet slip and place the bet.
If done right, the promo code will automatically load the bonus offer.
Stake.com does not stop at the top promotions. The operator has a generous offer for loyal customers using the bonus code XXLPROMO.
Another excellent reward the promo code gives you access to is the NFL Survivor 2023 series. This is the fourth annual Stake survival pool; anyone can win. If you love the NFL, are a beginner at betting, or feel lucky, take a chance to compete to share in a $50k prize pool.
Here's how to join the NFL Survivor 2023 season tournament:
● Create an account on espn.com and log in.
● Go to the game's group page.
● Enter the stake.com group using the following details: name: StakeSportsbook2023; password: StakeSurvivor.
● Go to the official Stake Community post and paste your details so they will confirm your entry.
● Each winner you forecast will push you to the next round. However, it's only one team per season.
All players who advance beyond round 9 will share 30% of the prize pool. That means 9 correct picks on a consecutive turn. The remaining amount from the pool will go to the remaining survivors.
Terms and conditions:
● This offer is valid for one account per household.
● You must share your Stake.com and ESPN account information on the forum thread to enter the competition.
● Only accounts that complete the level 2 KYC checks qualify to share from the prize pool.
● The bookmaker requires 48 hours to confirm, process, and credit the winnings.
Each time you play, you can compete in the weekly raffle draw. Customers who win will land a chance to share in the $75,000 weekly cash prize pool. All casino and sportsbook bets will push your chances of winning. The raffle draw begins an hour after the previous one ends. Each draw continues weekly and ends at 2 p.m. GMT every Saturday.
Terms and conditions:
● Qualifying bet must carry a $1000 wager and grant one entry.
● You get an entry number.
● The operator will stream the draw proceedings during its weekly streaming proceedings.
● The Google random number generator is used for the proceedings.
● Only loyal customers can partake in this promotion.
● You may be required to perform additional KYC checks before awarding wins.
● Any wagers you place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. GMT on Saturdays will not be an entry for the raffle draws.
Promo codes at stake.com remain the best way to fully enjoy the promotions. Besides helping to boost your bankroll and have a good gaming experience, it's also a great way to activate all offers instantly. Here are some expert tips to help you boost your winning chances when activating the promo code.
A common mistake most Canadian bettors make is not looking through the terms and conditions before starting. Before redeeming a game, please read through and understand the conditions carefully.
It will prevent you from making mistakes and increase your chances of fully using the rewards. Our experts recommend contacting customer support if you don't understand some rules.
Stake.com reserves the right to cancel the bonuses without prior notice. A common cause is that players are fond of triggering different rewards simultaneously. After activating the promo code, look through the offers carefully to check which one entices you the most and has fair terms and conditions.
All the promotions at stake.com carry different minimum bet requirements. This makes your bet eligible for the promo you're aiming for.
The rich markets stake.com offers are further increased by the promo code offers. However, setting a budget and sticking to it can improve your gaming experience. Don't chase losses with your rewards.
Stake.com remains one of the best Canadian betting sites for promotions. Its rich sports and casino markets ensure you don't lose out on filling your betslip with different betting types. However, you may not enjoy the packages without claiming the bonuses using the promo code. This includes the top offers allowing you to launch the bonuses immediately after you fund your account.
You can enter the promo code during registration or on the account page. Remember to look for the terms and conditions, especially the wagering requirements. You can also contact the customer service that runs 24/7 for any issues.
Stake.com offers a bonus code as “XXLPROMO.” This code provides access to a range of promotions the bookmaker offers.
Yes. The bonus code expires when you do not enter it 24 hours after creating an account.
You can enter the stake.com promo code on the registration page or in the settings. Click on ‘Account,’ select ‘Settings,’ and scroll to offers.
No. You can only use the promo code for one of these sections. Stake.com can cancel all bonuses on your account if they find this.
The terms and conditions for the bonus code differ depending on which reward you need. Check out our review page for the specific rules to look out for.