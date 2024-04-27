IAF helicopter roped in to douse forest fires in Uttarakhand

Besides forest department staff, Army personnel are involved in efforts to control the fire.

Anil Joshi, a resident of the Pines area and assistant registrar of the Uttarakhand High Court said, 'The fire had engulfed an old and vacant house located near The Pines on Friday. It did not cause any damage to High Court Colony but it came dangerously close to the buildings.' The district administration has banned boating in Naini lake in view of the blaze.

Nainital Divisional Forest Officer Chandrashekhar Joshi said, 'We have deployed 40 Manora Range personnel and two forest rangers to extinguish the fire.'

From November 1 last year till now, a total of 575 incidents of forest fire have been reported in Uttarakhand, affecting 689.89 hectares of forest area and costing the state than Rs 14 lakh.