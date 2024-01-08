Techrowth's Revolutionary Impact: A Premier Hub of IT and Digital Marketing Solutions in Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: The digital revolution of Techrowth Bangalore, where innovation meets growth! Technology has had an impact on local and global business by reshaping the digital landscape with highest-grade IT and digital marketing solutions, brimming with innovation, creativity, and boundless possibilities!
Bangalore, also known as the "Silicon Valley of India," is a city recognised for its technological breakthroughs and thriving IT industry. And as a leading digital marketing destination in India, it has seen a rapidly rising market.
As Bangalore's IT sector expanded, businesses realised the potential of online marketing. And hence came the rise of digital marketing companies, offering a range of services like SEO, PPC, social media marketing, WhatsApp marketing, and much more.
Within a short period, a company emerged, founded by two visionary entrepreneurs, Mr. Gangadhar Kamath and Mr. Asif R, known as Proxy Digital Solutions. In the span of four years since its inception, it transformed into Techrowth Private Limited, bridging a major gap in the market. Founded on the vision to offer comprehensive IT and Digital Marketing solutions under one roof, Techrowth has become a prominent player in the industry.
Techrowth’s team of professionals delivers personalised end-to-end solutions for each client's unique needs, including website development, social media marketing/management, SEO, PPC, graphic design, and much more.
Techrowth has quickly risen in business, providing cutting-edge solutions to a variety of industries, including banking, FMCG, health care, education, real estate, and others.
With over 7+ years of average experience, the highly competent professionals at Techrowth consistently upgrade their skill set and expertise through training and rigorous experimentation within a predetermined framework called BISCCBOR. With this, they have been able to provide clients with creative solutions while remaining competitive.
At the core of Techrowth's success lies the BISCCBOR, a Data-Driven Digital Marketing Strategy Framework. Developed by their in-house team of experts with over 15 years of industry experience, this specific framework is designed to centre around clients' intentions, delivering results to them through a thoughtful progression towards the optimised creation of ads, content campaigns, and any digital marketing solution.
The move in Techrowth from traditional service-based approaches to solution-oriented tactics has produced a range of favourable outcomes. This entails comprehending clients' specific difficulties and developing tailored solutions based on each brand’s distinct demands and needs. Techrowth thrives with this technique, cultivating stronger and long-term partnerships with organisations like Indo Zambia Bank, ZNBS, 260 Brands, Sobi Industries, CreditAccessLife, Akella Agro, and other unique businesses across the globe.
Techrowth's digital marketing services are available in India, Zambia, Australia, the Netherlands, and other countries. They concentrate on offering answers to business pain points, assuring ongoing growth and expansionfor both parties. Techrowth's dedication to remaining on top of current industry trends ensures that clients benefit from the most recent innovations in digital marketing and IT solutions offered in response to market demands.
Businesses seeking reliable IT and digital marketing solutions need look no further than Techrowth. With a consistent track record of delivering impressive results rooted in the proven BISCCBOR Digital Marketing Strategy Framework, Techrowth emerges as a beacon of success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
