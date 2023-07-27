Top first generation entrepreneurs to draw inspiration from in the ever evolving business world

New Delhi (India), July 27: Entrepreneurship in India has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, propelled by a burgeoning startup ecosystem and government initiatives promoting innovation and enterprise. First-generation entrepreneurs play a crucial role in this landscape, as they bring fresh perspectives, tenacity, and a hunger for success to the table. Their journeys often inspire others to take the leap, creating a ripple effect that fosters a culture of innovation and risk-taking. Moreover, first-gen entrepreneurs contribute significantly to job creation, economic development, and technological advancements, making them integral to India's quest for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.
LC Mittal, Director, Motia Group - Mr LC Mittal's relentless dedication has been instrumental in establishing Motia Group's esteemed reputation, based on an unwavering commitment to quality, strong ethical principles, and impeccable business practices. The company's success stems from its customer-centric approach, emphasis on robust engineering, and unwavering transparency in all business dealings. Today, Motia Group stands as a highly favoured and trusted name in the real estate industry in North India. Motia Group endeavours to achieve perfection and excellence in every aspect of its projects, from conceptualization and design to successful implementation. As a dynamic and modern real estate company, its primary aim is to set industry benchmarks and create milestones through its innovative approach and dedication to delivering top-notch projects.
Delphin Varghese, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, AdCounty Media - Delphin Varghese, the Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, is a driving force behind AdCounty Media's business development and client relationships. His expertise lies in media planning and media buying. He is currently working with multiple brands and websites across various verticals on a performance basis to help them acquire a premium user base and achieve their marketing objectives. Since its years of inception and under the purview of Delphin Varghese, Adcounty has been able to break free from the shackles of digital stereotypes and has nurtured innovation.
Sahaj Chopra, Co-Founder and Director, Fat Tiger - Sahaj Chopra's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by versatility and success. He started by managing his family business, Chopra Automobiles, which has thrived under his leadership. Additionally, Sahaj made a promising foray into the food and beverage industry with Fat Tiger, a renowned global confectionery brand. Despite graduating with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, his innate entrepreneurial spirit drove him to take charge of his family's third-generation business, a prominent defence distributor in India that supplies to the defence sector.
Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, Kalyanam Furniture- As the founder of a solid wood furniture specialist, Mr Tejpal takes pride in manufacturing and supplying high-quality furniture at great prices, providing excellent customer service, and offering unique products with fantastic savings. A background in law and a passion for design and craftsmanship ultimately led him to the furniture industry, where he started his own furniture business. His belief and commitment to quality and attention to detail are reflected in every piece of furniture that is created. The company carries out its major operations from Rajasthan.
Suren Goyal, partner, RPS Group - Suren Goyal serves as a partner at RPS Group, a rapidly expanding conglomerate in the Real Estate and Infrastructure sector. With over 21+ years of diverse industry experience in Marketing and Business Development, including areas like Land purchase, sales, marketing, commercial, Leasing, joint venture/collaboration, Property finance/Investment, and Asset Management, Suren is dedicated to employing a successful approach and achieving outstanding results. He has previously worked with esteemed organizations like Global Realty in his professional journey.
Ridhima Kansal, the director of Rosemoore - Ridhima Kansal, director of Operations at Rosemoore, takes care of product innovation, sales & marketing, and technology. She is a blend of technological prowess, product creativity, and strategic acumen, making her leadership style multifaceted, diverse, and agile. Rosemoore is known for its luxury yet affordable aromas and has captured a formidable share of India's burgeoning home fragrance market.
Atif Shamsi, CEO & Founder, Ouch Cart - A budding entrepreneur in the field of e-commerce furniture who hails from a Tier 2 city is making a name in the industry. Atif has worked towards making Ouch Cart a pioneer in manufacturing and retailing supreme quality and elegant range of home furniture, decor and furnishings. The company is headquartered in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and is keeping up with delivering a wide range of products all over the country.