ZODIAC Presents The 2024 Positano Collection Pure Linen Shirts In Colours Inspired By The Italian Riviera

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 12: Linen is one of the oldest fibres used in textile weaving. Woven from the stem of the Flax plant it is recognized as the world's strongest natural fibre. The weave of the Linen fabric ensures air moves freely making it an ideal summer garment.

ZODIAC uses Linen that is woven from Flax grown in the Normandy region of France which is amongst the best quality in the world. The unique soil & climatic conditions of this region coupled with generations of expertise inherited by the local Flax growers result in taller, more slender flax plants which results in very high quality Linen fabric.

Linen shirts become more comfortable with every wash & wear, in fact the sophisticated, naturally wrinkled appearance only adds to the elegance of your summer look.