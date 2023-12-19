“Wonderla Bengaluru gears up for a merry and bright Christmas extravaganza”.

Bengaluru, 18th December 2023 - Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain is all set to welcome the holiday season. Wonderla Bengaluru has geared up in full swing to host a festive Christmas celebration from December 23rd 2023, to January 1st 2024. This joyous event promises to bring the community together for a memorable and magical experience. Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of the Christmas Band as they lead a cheerful procession, filling the air with the sounds of the season along with live shows, fun games, food fest and much more along with thrilling 61 rides. Step into the whimsical world of Santa Street, where children and adults alike can meet and greet Santa Claus, wish by the 25ft tall Christmas tree, and capture the magic of the season.

As part of the Christmas initiative, the park has announced a special evening entry in addition to the normal park timings. The evening entry will be available from 4 PM to 8:30 PM, with rides operational until 7 PM. This is an opportunity to unwind and experience the thrill during evening hours, providing ample time for visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere. Furthermore, enjoy a lineup of captivating performances by the ever-energetic live band featuring Beat Gurus, followed by DJ shows with DJ Snasty, DJ Shams, DJ Milan, DJ Vinay, DJ Kamra, and Zumba on select days. Be prepared to be thrilled with the Musical Ball Girl, LED Juggling Act, Magic, and Illusion Acts, taking place each day of the event from December 23rd to January 1st, from 6 PM to 8:30 PM.

Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays commented, “Embrace the enchantment of the season at Wonderla, where the holiday spirit comes alive in every corner. As we eagerly anticipate the joyous holidays, let Wonderla be your destination for magical moments and festive wonders. Here's to a season filled with community warmth, shared togetherness, and the sparkle of holiday magic. May our days be filled with merriment, our nights be illuminated with brightness, and our hearts resonate with the true enchantment of the season!"

Visitors can enjoy a range of additional discounts at Wonderla. Wonderla offers a 20% discount to students on park entry tickets upon presentation of their Student ID. This offer is applicable for the age group of 16 to 24 years. In addition, people celebrating their birthdays can avail a 'Free Park Entry ticket' to Wonderla by booking tickets online either before or after 5 days of their birthday. For those who prefer bus travel, Wonderla offers a BMTC offer, providing visitors with a 15% discount on park entry tickets upon presentation of their BMTC Volvo bus ticket at the counter.

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through their online portal https://bookings.wonderla.com/.For additional information, please feel free to call us at:

Bengaluru: +91 80372 30333 or +91 80350 73966

About Wonderla Holidays Ltd:

Wonderla Holidays Limited is India’s largest and most popular amusement park operator. The company currently owns and operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and a resort at Bengaluru named ‘Wonderla Resort’. Many of its rides are custom made and imported from reputed international suppliers, making them unique in India. Wonderla parks have been visited by over 4 crores visitors since 2000 making them the most visited amusement parks in India. Wonderla is among the top ranked amusement parks in India and Asia.

For further information on Wonderla, visit www.wonderla.com.



For media information contact:

Deepthi - +91 9900021711, deepthi@wonderla.com

Nidhi Uchil - +91 7975969870, nidhiu@avianwe.com