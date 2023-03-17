Budget Session Live: Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament to resume at 11 am

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament, asserting that he had not spoken ill of India in London. He further asserted that he would speak in the Parliament, if given a chance. In this regard, he even met Speaker Om Birla and sought a chance to put forth his point of view. Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained that Rahul Gandhi's statements are not in good taste and he must apologise to the nation.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on Adani stocks issue
BJP spokesperson Prasad slammed Gandhi and said the Congress leader's comments cannot become the "barometer" of success or failure of democracy.
Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of "lying" about India in London and expressed anger that the Congress leader had not shown any remorse for his actions.
Stepping up their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Thursday demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was "not above Parliament".