Strategies for 21st-century skills

Relevant curriculum: Educators must first prioritise relevance in their curriculum design. The lack of relevance leads to disinterest and diminished student motivation, hindering learning. To ensure relevance, instructors should introduce generative topics likely to resonate with learners' interests. Issues that directly affect or captivate students, such as the climate crisis, human rights, migration, unemployment, and justice, should be incorporated for discussion. These subjects are relatable, pertinent to students' lives, and enable fruitful interactions.