Budget Session Live: Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Adani issue likely to take centre stage at Parliament today

With the Congress agitated over the disqualification of their senior leader Rahul Gandhi and their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue still unanswered, the Parliament is expected to have a stormy session today. Stay tuned to DH for live updates!
Opposition leaders set to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10:am
Rahul Gandhi could lose official bungalow, perks as a result of disqualification from Lok Sabha
From being barred from contesting elections for eight years to losing his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, Congress leaderRahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha has several possible ramifications.
Read more
Opposition to intensify protest on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and Adani issue in Parliament
Opposition MPs will intensify their protest on Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi when Parliament reconvenes on Monday with Congress lawmakers planning to wear black clothes to the House and hold demonstrations.This will be the first sitting of Lok Sabha after Rahul was disqualified as MP on Friday following his conviction in a defamation case. Opposition leaders are likely to meet at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday morning to finetune the floor strategy.
Read more