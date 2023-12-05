20 big F&B companies get 76% sales from ‘less healthy’ products: Report

“Consumption of such products could result in unhealthy weight gain and obesity. Obesity could result in the development of diabetes, cardiac issues, and many other diseases. It will also aggravate the existing diseases. Hence, it is important that we keep a check on consumption of such products,” said Dr Ramesh K, a Bengaluru-based physician.

With many brands offering processed food at lower prices, lower-income groups have also started consuming such food products, said Dr Manasi S, a researcher at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC).

“On the ground, we have observed that kids of construction labourers, and migrant workers also consume processed food and this is resulting in health complications,” she said.

The report also pointed out that in India, there is no agreed definition of what constitutes ‘healthy food’ and hence companies resort to using their own definitions that are not necessarily aligned with each other or with (inter)nationally recognised standards.

“A transparent definition of processed foods and Nutrition Program Management (NPM) would help align the sector. The government, in consultation with other stakeholders, can finalise the establishment of a clear and transparent definition of processed foods (that includes thresholds for salt, sugar, and fat), and a nutrient profiling system,” the report suggested.

Pointing out that 23 per cent of men and 24 per cent of women in the age group of 15-49 are obese in India, Professor Krishna Raj from ISEC said India should put in place strict food safety regulations and monitor the quality of products.

“For instance, Cambodia is imposing higher taxes on food that is high in salt and saturated fat to reduce obesity. Given the high rates of obesity, India should also look at junk food tax and such measures,” he suggested. The report also revealed that many companies are putting in place measures to improve the nutrition profile of their products.

“Four companies showed evidence of having a formal affordability approach or strategy to make “healthier” foods (according to the company’s definition of healthy) more available coupled with a definition of “lower-income consumers” in India. Five companies showed evidence of having clearly defined workforce nutrition programs in place, of which two companies include measurable targets,” the report noted.