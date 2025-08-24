Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | August 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 01:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
NorthEast United FC's players, along with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

NorthEast United FC's players, along with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Volunteers carry flowers in a boat to decorate Golden Temple on the eve of the anniversary of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib's installation, also known as Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav, in Amritsar, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Volunteers carry flowers in a boat to decorate Golden Temple on the eve of the anniversary of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib's installation, also known as Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav, in Amritsar, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A dog crosses Kartavya Path amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

A dog crosses Kartavya Path amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Corgi dogs run during the Corgi Race festival in Vilnius, Lithuania August 23, 2025.

Corgi dogs run during the Corgi Race festival in Vilnius, Lithuania August 23, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A drone view shows pro-Palestinian demonstrators on boats unfurling a banner on the water during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to protest against Israel, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 23, 2025.

A drone view shows pro-Palestinian demonstrators on boats unfurling a banner on the water during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to protest against Israel, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 23, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Actors Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini smile from a gondola during the production of Season 5 of Netflix's "Emily in Paris", in Venice, Italy August 23, 2025.

Actors Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini smile from a gondola during the production of Season 5 of Netflix's "Emily in Paris", in Venice, Italy August 23, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 01:02 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us