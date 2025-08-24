NorthEast United FC's players, along with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
Volunteers carry flowers in a boat to decorate Golden Temple on the eve of the anniversary of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib's installation, also known as Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav, in Amritsar, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
A dog crosses Kartavya Path amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
Corgi dogs run during the Corgi Race festival in Vilnius, Lithuania August 23, 2025.
A drone view shows pro-Palestinian demonstrators on boats unfurling a banner on the water during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to protest against Israel, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 23, 2025.
Actors Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini smile from a gondola during the production of Season 5 of Netflix's "Emily in Paris", in Venice, Italy August 23, 2025.
