A costly drink? Here's what liquor prices are today in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chandigarh

States across the country opened liquor shops after 40 days on May 4 and outlets witnessed serpentine queues as booze lovers lined up to buy alcohol.

Liquor outlets across the country were shut in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has affected 49,400 persons so far and 1,685 have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Liquor shops were opened in a bid to boost governments' depleting coffers, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Thus, various state governments hiked liquor prices, increased VATs or even imposed 'Special Corona Fees' to make up for their loss in revenues.

Here's what liquor prices are today in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Chandigarh:

Karnataka: The Karnataka government hiked excise duty on liquor by 11% in addition to the 6% that was announced in the budget. With this, liquor will become costlier in Karnataka.

Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has imposed a 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on the maximum retail price of all categories of alcohol. The order was issued on Monday, the day the liquor shops were opened in the National capital after remaining closed during 39 days of the lockdown since March 25.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced prices of liquor by 75% as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown. The AP government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, to 7 pm. According to PTI, the additional 50% in liquor prices could fetch an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore per annum to the cash-starved AP government.

Telangana: The government has hiked the liquor prices by 16%. After remaining shut for over a month in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, liquor shops in Telangana reopened on Wednesday with impatient tipplers forming serpentine queues even before the shutters went up.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has imposed a variable 'COVID cess' on all types of liquor: Rs 5 per quarter in case of country liquor, Rs 20 per quarter for Indian-made Foreign liquor (IMFL). With the new cess, strong beer will be costlier by Rs 5, other beer by Rs 2 and a bottle of more than 375 ml Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) will cost over Rs 50 more per pack.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, effected a 15% increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) which would increase prices by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per 180 ml bottle. The decision comes a day before TASMAC shops located outside containment zones in TN were set to open after over 40 days.