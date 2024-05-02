JOIN US
business

Adani Ports Q4 net profit jumps 77% to Rs 2,014.77 crore

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 7,199.94 crore for the fourth quarter of the FY24 against Rs 6,178.35 crore in the year-ago period.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 09:25 IST

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 76.87 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,014.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of Rs 1,139.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 7,199.94 crore for the fourth quarter of the FY24 against Rs 6,178.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expense also rose to Rs 4,450.52 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,995 crore a year ago.

(Published 02 May 2024, 09:25 IST)
