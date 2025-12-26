Menu
Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen dies at 72

Sen, 72, was undergoing treatment at the hospital in the southern city after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, officials said.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 09:18 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 09:18 IST
