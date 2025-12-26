Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen dies at 72

<p>Agartala: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tripura">Tripura </a>Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said here.</p>.<p>Sen, 72, was undergoing treatment at the hospital in the southern city after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, they said.</p>.<p>The veteran leader is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.</p>.Army battalion which fought 1971 Indo-Pak war deployed in Tripura amidst unrest in Bangladesh: CM Manik Saha.<p>His body will be brought to the state on Saturday. Sen was the MLA from the Dharmanagar assembly constituency in North Tripura.</p>.<p>Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the death of the Assembly Speaker.</p>.<p>"I am deeply shocked. The passing away of the Speaker is an irreparable loss to the party. I conveyed my deep condolences to the bereaved family and his followers, "the CM wrote on Facebook. </p>