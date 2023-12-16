AI: Upskilling key to mitigate job loss risks

AI was discussed just as a theoretical possibility around a decade ago, but it has now become a reality today. It is being used for saving lives, transforming supply chains and disrupting shopfloor operations. At the same time, it has given rise to serious concerns related to the security and privacy of human beings.

“AI has several positive impacts, but it has many negative ones too. This is a matter of concern. AI can become the biggest tool in the development of the 21st century. But it can also play the biggest role in destroying the 21st century,” Modi said at the GPAI summit, calling for an “extremely cautious” approach.

The regulatory concerns on AI can be divided into two parts – ethical concerns in terms of human culpability for AI actions or omissions and corporate concentration of power through AI, said Avimukt Dar, the founding partner of IndusLaw.

“Regulators will need to ensure that AI remains ‘human-centred’ in terms of its application and does not in any way diminish or dilute the hard-fought liberties enshrined in our constitution,” Dar said.

Since AI is inherently ‘soulless’ it needs to be trained in a particular manner to imbibe a ‘civic sense’ just as humans are trained in school and home. Moreover, human intervention and oversight are critical where other humans are at risk.

The second big regulatory concern is related to the risk of concentration of power in the hands of a few corporations. This power stems from the AI’s machine learning capabilities, which are dependent on big data. This can lead to a new set of ‘haves and have-nots’.

“From an economic standpoint, policymakers will need to ensure that the risk of mass unemployment, particularly in semi-skilled labour is mitigated through appropriate incentives as well as upskilling programmes,” said Dar.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted seven working groups to evaluate all aspects of the Al ecosystem. One of the Working Groups has been given a mandate to prepare a roadmap for the development of the skill and talent for AI to enable skilling, reskilling and upskilling and to create globally competitive talent in India.

As per the NASSCOM data, the overall AI employment in India is estimated at 416,000 professionals. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at 20-25 per cent.