Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tiruppur knitwear teeter towards layoffs as US tariffs stall goods worth up to Rs 2,000 crore

He said that since there has been no inflow of orders from the US after the high tariffs were imposed, companies might be forced to slow down production.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 19:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 19:12 IST
Business NewslayoffsExportTiruppurUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us