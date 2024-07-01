Air India to set up flying institute in Maharashtra to train 180 commercial pilots annually

Mumbai: Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it will set up a training institute at Amravati in Maharashtra with an aim to train 180 commercial pilots annually.

The DGCA-licensed Flight Training Organisation (FTO) at the Belora Airport will be the largest such institute in South Asia and become operational from the first quarter of next financial year, Air India said in a statement.

According to the airline, the upcoming facility will be the first by any Indian airline in the country and will have 31 single-engine aircraft and three twin-engine aircraft for training.

Air India said it has got the tender from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) to establish and operate the facility for 30 years.