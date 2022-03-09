Airbus delivered 79 jets in Jan-Feb

Airbus delivered 79 jets in Jan-Feb

US rival Boeing said on Tuesday it had delivered 54 airplanes so far this year

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Mar 09 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 13:45 ist
The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France. Credit: Reuters Photo

Airbus delivered 79 jetliners in the first two months of the year as it targets annual deliveries of 720 jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

It also posted 149 gross orders or a net total of 55 after cancellations.

Also read: Qatar Airways grounds A350 jet in dispute with Airbus

Deliveries included an A350 for Russian flag carrier Aeroflot which left Toulouse for Moscow on Feb 24, hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Flightradar24 data.

Further Western plane deliveries to Russia have been suspended by sanctions following the invasion.

US rival Boeing said on Tuesday it had delivered 54 airplanes so far this year and sold 114 jets or 107 after cancellations, but before accounting adjustments. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Airbus
business

What's Brewing

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

Road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

Freedom of Afghans over the wall or through the desert

Freedom of Afghans over the wall or through the desert

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

 