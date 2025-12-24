Menu
business

Al Hind Air, FlyExpress receive NOCs, get government nod for operations

In 2026, apart from these two carriers, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which already has a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is likely to start operations.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 09:53 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 09:53 IST
Business News

