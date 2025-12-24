Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets end lower in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 116.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 85,408.70. During the day, it hit a high of 85,738.18 and a low of 85,342.19.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 11:32 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us