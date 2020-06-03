Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping

Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping to over 100 cities

  • Jun 03 2020, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 13:21 ist
Products that are shipped packaging-free include tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes, and luggage. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its Packaging-Free Shipping (PFS) initiative to more than 100 cities in the country.

PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packaging without any additional packaging, or significantly reduced packaging, it said in a statement.

Amazon first launched PFS in India in June 2019 in nine cities and within a year, the company said in a statement it has been able to expand this programme to more than 100 cities. More than 40 per cent of customer orders shipped from the company's Fulfilment centres are now packaging-free or have significantly reduced packaging.

With PFS, multiple customer orders are secured and transported in re-usable totes during deliveries, it said. Products that are shipped packaging-free include tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes, and luggage.

Liquids, fragile items, and personal care products that need additional protection during transportation continue to be shipped with packaging.

