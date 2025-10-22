<p>New Delhi: An IndiGo plane enroute to Srinagar from Kolkata landed at the Varanasi airport on Wednesday evening following a reported fuel leak, officials said.</p>.<p>Sources said malfunctioning of a sensor in the aircraft led to a false alarm of fuel leakage, following which the plane landed in Varanasi.</p>.<p>However, according to the Gomti Zone Police, the IndiGo flight 6E-6961 was diverted to Varanasi after the pilot detected a fuel leakage mid-air.</p>.<p>Assessing the gravity of the situation, the pilot immediately contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Varanasi and sought permission for an emergency landing, they said.</p>.<p>The aircraft safely landed the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 4.10 pm, police said.</p>.<p>All 166 passengers on board were reported to be safe and were escorted to the arrival hall soon after landing, they said.</p>.<p>A technical team is inspecting the aircraft to identify and fix the fault.</p>.<p>Authorities said the situation is "completely normal and under control." "IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey," the airline said in a statement.</p>.<p>The flight was operated with A320 neo aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. </p>