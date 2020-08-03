Amazon Prime Day 2020: Get sneak peek on top deals on phones, smart TVs and more

Last month, Amazon announced to host Prime Day 2020 edition in the first week of August and now, it has is offered a sneak peek on top deals on phones, TVs and other consumer electronic goods.
The company is promising to offer close to 40% to 70% discount on select range of products during the Prime Day sale between August 6 and 7. For instance, there will be up to Rs 30,000 on laptops, Apple's latest iPhone 11 can be bought for Rs 10,000 less, Samsung phones can be bought with an extra discount via exchange deals and more. Also, Amazon's promotional sale campaign will see some exclusive product launches from top mobile brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Tecno, and more.
Here are some of the best deals to be offered at Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale:
Smartphones and accessories
- OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Blue Marble & Gray Onyx) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Gray Onyx) will go on sale on August 6
- Amazon will be hosting flash sales of Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at 10:00 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, respectively on Aug 6
- Honor 9A flash sale at 11:00 am on Aug 6
- Again, flash sales of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will take place at 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, respectively on Aug 7
- Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories from top brands
- No cost EMI starting only at Rs1,665/month on premium smartphones including Apple, Samsung, and more brands
- Up to Rs 13,500 off via exchange on top mobile brands
- Up to Rs 4,000 off on OnePlus branded phones
- Up to Rs7,000 off on Xiaomi mobiles
- Up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones
- Up to Rs 25,000 off on flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to Rs 4,000
- Up to Rs 10,000 off on Apple with great offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus
- Up to Rs 14,000 off on OPPO smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months
- Up to Rs 6,000 off on Vivo smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months
- Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories
Exclusive mobile launches
- OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Blue Marble & Gray Onyx) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Gray Onyx)
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi Note 9 – Now in Scarlet Red
- Honor 9A
- OPPO A52 – Now in 8+128 GB
- Tecno Spark 6 Air
Exclusive TV and home appliance launches
- Whirlpool Bottom mount refrigerators
- IFB 6 and 7 Kg five-star front load washing machine
- Sony Bravia 4K Android TVs
- Hisense Premium Android TV range
- eAirtec HD ready TVs
- Kodak full range of certified Android LED TVs
- Dylect HD Smart LED TV
- LG Direct drive inverter motor washing machine
- Samsung Hygiene steam wash – washing machine
Electronics-Laptops, earphones, portable storage and other accessories
- Intel-powered Laptops from Lenovo, HP and more
- boAt wireless headphones and audio devices
- AMD powered laptops
- Noise NAV smartwatch with GPS
- SSDs, Hard Drives and Gaming Drives by Seagate
- Sony WF-1000X M3 truly wireless headphones
- Sony ZV-1 Vlogging Camera
- Harman/Kardan audio devices
- LG’s range of gaming and 5k monitors
- Wacom graphic tablet
- Navneet and Faber Castell Craft Kits and Combos
Consumer electronics goods
- Up to 70% off on Cameras and accessories
- Up to 70% off on Headphones
- Up to Rs 30,000 on Laptops
- Fitness trackers starting Rs 999
- Up to 60% off on Smartwatches
- Up to 50% off on Printers
- Up to 40% off on Tablets
- Up to 40% off on Gaming accessories
- Up to 60% off on Speakers
- Up to 70% Off on Data Storage devices
- Up to 60% Off on High Speed Routers
- Up to 60% off on Computer components
- Up to 60% off on Soundbars
- Up to 50% off on monitors
- Up to 60% off on WiFi smart home security cameras
- Up to 70% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories
TV and Large Appliances
- Up to 40 % off and NCEMI (No Cost Easy Monthly Installment) starting Rs 1419/month on Air Conditioners
- Up to 40% discount and NCEMI starting 849/month on refrigerators
- Washing machines with prices starting at Rs 6,399 and NCEMI starting Rs 769/month
- Up to 45% off and NCEMI starting Rs459/month on Microwaves owens
- Up to 60% off on Smart TVs with NCEMI starting Rs 799/month
Amazon is offering exclusive deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers and more this Prime Day
- Flat 60% off on Echo Dot + smart colour bulb bundle
- Flat 40% off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K
- Up to Rs 8000 off on Echo Smart Displays
- Flat 50% off on Echo Plus
- Up to Rs 4000 off on Kindle e-readers
Consumers pay their electricity, mobile, internet and other bills faster with Alexa on your Amazon shopping app and stand a chance to win an Echo Show 5. However, it is valud on the Android app only.
Also, there is an Alexa exclusive incentive on Wipro smart bulbs when consumers shop from any Amazon Echo device. They just have to say, 'Alexa, buy Wipro smart bulb'.
Besides consumer electronics, Amazon is offering big discounts on stationaries, fashion apparel, kitchen utensils, and other sundries later this week.
