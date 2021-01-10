'Apple, Hyundai to agree on electric car tie-up soon'

Apple, Hyundai to agree on electric car tie-up early 2021: Report

The report said Hyundai and Apple plan to release a "beta version" of Apple cars next year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 10 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 19:24 ist
The report said Hyundai and Apple plan to release a "beta version" of Apple cars next year. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production as early as 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday.

The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple after another local media outlet said the companies were aiming to launch a self-driving electric car in 2027, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 20%.

Citing industry sources, the latest report said the pair plan to build the cars at Kia Motors' factory in Georgia, or jointly invest in a new factory in the United States, with a plan to produce 100,000 vehicles in 2024 at the proposed plant with an annual capacity of 400,000 vehicles. Kia Motors is an affiliate of Hyundai Motors.

The report said Hyundai and Apple plan to release a "beta version" of Apple cars next year.

Both Hyundai Motor and Apple did not have any immediate comment.

Reuters reported last month that Apple was moving forward with autonomous car technology and was aiming to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hyundai Motors
Apple Inc
USA

What's Brewing

With Twitter out, where will the Trump megaphone blare?

With Twitter out, where will the Trump megaphone blare?

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

'Covid ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction'

'Covid ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction'

 