Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE prices slashed after launch of new iPhone 12 series

Following the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple's 2019 flagship iPhone 11, the smaller iPhone SE, and iPhone XR all receive a massive price cut.

Among the previous year's phones, iPhone 11 becomes cheaper by over Rs 13,000, down to Rs 54,900 (base variant), the lowest price since its launch, from Rs 68,300. The 2020 version of iPhone SE also sees a drop of Rs 2,600, available at Rs 39,900.

iPhone XR, the older of the lot launched in 2018, is officially cheaper by Rs 4,600 and can be bought for Rs 47,900.

Apple also announced free AirPods with iPhone 11. Although there are no specifics about the deal, with AirPods priced at Rs 14,900, iPhone 11 price reduces effectively to just over Rs 40,000.

The iPhones may also include further discounts in the upcoming festive sales of e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.

On Tuesday, Apple launched a series of new iPhones, which is 5G enabled and in markets that have commercially available 5G networks, the phone will enable record download speeds of about 1Gbps.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be released first with a pre-order window going live on October 16 and delivery beginning October 23. The other models iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order next month on November 6 and will hit stores in the following week on November 13.