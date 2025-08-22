Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India is 'Maharaj' in tariffs: White House Trade Adviser Navarro

The White House Trade Adviser also talked about how India is 'cosying up to' Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 18:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 18:52 IST
India NewsUnited StatesChinaRussiatariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us