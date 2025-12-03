<p>Thiruvananthapuram: For the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) the current local body election in Kerala could be quite crucial to prove its support base as it is the first local body elections after the Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned.</p><p>SDPI, which is considered to be the political arm of PFI, is contesting in 1,483 seats across Kerala. In the 2020 local body elections SDPI had won 102 seats.</p><p>Even as it is a fact that SDPI and PFI have many activists in common, SDPI is not openly accepting its association with PFI.</p><p>SDPI has a strong presence in various pockets across Kerala and hence both the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front used to make overt and covert electoral understandings with SDPI.</p><p>"It is a narrative of vested interest groups that SDPI is associated with PFI. Even as there are some workers in common, both and different organisations. For that reason PFI's ban won't have any impact on SDPI in the polls," SDPI state president C P Abdul Latheef told DH.</p><p>While the SDPI contested in around 2000 seats in the 2020 local body elections, this time they have limited it to 1,483.</p>.Navy to showcase maritime capabilities with operational demonstration off Kerala coast.<p>Latheef said that this time SDPI was trying to have a more focused approach. Hence it is contesting only in around 1,483 seats where it has high chances of winning. "We contest the election not by raising any communal issues, but by raising the development and welfare issues of the people. We continue to receive good response from the people," says the SDPI state president.</p><p>SDPI is not having any pre-election tie up with either the LDF or the UDF. However, after the elections SDPI may support either fronts depending upon the circumstances, as it used to do earlier, so as to protect common interests, he said.</p><p>After the centre banned the PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2022 there were speculations that SDPI could also face a ban. However, since it was a recognised political party with elected representatives a ban was not easy.</p>