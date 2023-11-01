Auto sector to register moderate growth of 6-9% in FY24: ICRA

The electric vehicle (EV) segment has seen significant growth over the past two years, spurred by government subsidies under the FAME-II policy, enhanced awareness, and increasing product launches. The electric two-wheeler (e2w) segment accounted for approximately 85-90% of total EV sales (excluding e-rickshaws) to date on the back of healthy subsidies. E-buses penetration in India has also picked up in the last 2 years from about 2% (sales less than 400 vehicles) in FY21 to 7% (sales close to 1900 vehicles) in FY23 and already hitting 5% in the first half of FY24, with1200 vehicles sold already.